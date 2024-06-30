Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Vista Wawer – Mieszkania i Usługi w Kameralnym Budynku przy ul. Tytoniowej 20

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 30 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Budynki mieszkalne o małej skali stają się coraz popularniejsze w dzisiejszych czasach. Takim przykładem jest Vista Wawer, nowoczesny kompleks mieszkalny znajdujący się na styku dwóch dzielnic – Wawra i Pragi-Południe w Warszawie.

W bloku znajduje się 80 mieszkań, które oferują szeroki wybór powierzchni, począwszy od 27 do 78 metrów kwadratowych. Warianty mieszkań obejmują kawalerki, jak i przestronne lokale czteropokojowe. Jedną z atrakcji są ogródki przypisane do mieszkań na parterze, oferujące przestrzeń na odpoczynek i relaks o powierzchni nawet do 150 metrów kwadratowych.

Ciekawym rozwiązaniem przedstawionym przez dewelopera, spółkę GH Development, są również trzy lokale handlowo-usługowe na parterze budynku. Dostępne będą dla mieszkańców, oferując im dodatkowe udogodnienia.

Budowa kompleksu mieszkaniowego Vista Wawer jest w trakcie przygotowań do rozpoczęcia. Deweloper, Atal, już rozpoczął sprzedaż mieszkań, dając przyszłym mieszkańcom możliwość zakupu swojego wymarzonego lokum.

Michał Szałajko, odpowiedzialny za sprzedaż w GH Development, podkreśla, że Vista Wawer to doskonałe rozwiązanie dla osób, które szukają mieszkania w otoczeniu natury, ale jednocześnie z łatwym dostępem do miejskich udogodnień. To propozycja, która łączy w sobie spokój i bliskość natury z dogodną lokalizacją.

Vista Wawer to idealne miejsce dla osób, które pragną odnaleźć harmonię między życiem na łonie natury, a korzystaniem z zalet, jakie oferuje metropolia. Przyszli mieszkańcy będą mieli okazję cieszyć się nowoczesnymi apartamentami, przyjemnym otoczeniem i doskonałym dostępem do usług i atrakcji miasta.

The residential buildings industry is experiencing a growing demand for small-scale living spaces. One such example is Vista Wawer, a modern residential complex located at the intersection of two districts – Wawer and Praga-Południe in Warsaw.

The block consists of 80 apartments, offering a wide range of sizes from 27 to 78 square meters. The apartment options include studios as well as spacious four-room flats. One of the attractions are the gardens assigned to the ground floor apartments, offering relaxation spaces of up to 150 square meters.

An interesting feature presented by the developer, GH Development, is the presence of three commercial units on the ground floor of the building. These will be available for the residents, providing them with additional conveniences.

The construction of the Vista Wawer residential complex is currently in preparation for commencement. The developer, Atal, has already started selling the apartments, giving prospective residents the opportunity to purchase their dream homes.

Michał Szałajko, responsible for sales at GH Development, emphasizes that Vista Wawer is an excellent solution for individuals who seek a home surrounded by nature while still having easy access to urban amenities. It is a proposition that combines tranquility and proximity to nature with convenient location.

Vista Wawer is the perfect place for individuals who wish to find harmony between living in the embrace of nature and enjoying the benefits offered by the metropolis. Future residents will have the opportunity to enjoy modern apartments, pleasant surroundings, and excellent access to services and city attractions.

For more information on the Vista Wawer residential complex and other similar developments, you can visit the Atal website.