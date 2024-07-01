Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Klinika stomatologiczna Centrum Zdrowia St. Mary może zostać zamknięta

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Klinika stomatologiczna Centrum Zdrowia St. Mary jest jedynym ośrodkiem w Wilmington, który zapewnia bezpłatne usługi stomatologiczne w nagłych przypadkach pacjentom o niskich dochodach. Niestety, istnieje realne zagrożenie zamknięcia placówki.

Dyrektor wykonawcza, Laura Vinson, wyraziła swoje zaskoczenie, gdy bazylika, z którą Centrum Zdrowia Najświętszej Marii Panny utrzymuje kontakty od wielu lat, nakazała im opuszczenie szpitala. Bazylika wysłała Centrum list w kwietniu, informując, że muszą się przenieść i opuścić wynajmowane przez lata pomieszczenia kliniki stomatologicznej.

Chociaż bazylika wspomniała o możliwości wykupienia planu ubezpieczeniowego, aby uzyskać więcej czasu na znalezienie nowej lokalizacji, Centrum zostało poproszone o opuszczenie obiektu do 1 lipca. Vinson wyraziła swoje zdziwienie i rozczarowanie, mówiąc: „Daliśmy się oszukać, myśląc, że istnieje plan, który pozwoli nam pozostać tutaj, aż znajdziemy nowe miejsce”.

Decyzja bazyliki spotkała się z dezaprobatą wolontariuszy, takich jak Kathy Smith, która pracuje w ośrodku od dziesięciu lat. Smith stwierdziła, że jest to szokujące, biorąc pod uwagę ich dobrą pracę. Pacjenci również są zaniepokojeni sytuacją i mają wiele pytań i obaw dotyczących kontynuacji opieki, której są przyzwyczajeni.

Zamknięcie kliniki nie tylko dotknie pacjentów i wolontariuszy, ale również studentów medycyny i stomatologii, którzy zdobywają doświadczenie praktyczne w Centrum Zdrowia St. Mary.

Vinson podkreśliła, że bazylika była uważana za miejsce, w którym podejmowane są misje dobroczynne. Jest rozczarowana, że usługi Centrum nie są już doceniane.

Niestety, pomimo wielu prób kontaktu z bazyliką i diecezją Raleigh, aby poznać ich wersję wydarzeń, nie otrzymano odpowiedzi.

Centrum Zdrowia St. Mary obecnie poszukuje nowej lokalizacji i zachęca wszystkich, którzy mają dostępne nieruchomości, które mogłyby być odpowiednie dla placówki, aby się zgłaszali.

Przewidywane zamknięcie kliniki stomatologicznej Centrum Zdrowia St. Mary oznaczałoby utratę bezpłatnej opieki stomatologicznej dla pacjentów o niskich dochodach oraz utrudnienia w zdobywaniu praktycznego doświadczenia dla studentów medycyny i stomatologii. Jest to z pewnością smutne zakończenie długoletniej służby społecznej, jaką świadczy Centrum.

The dental clinic at St. Mary’s Health Center in Wilmington is the only facility in the area that provides free dental services to low-income patients in emergency cases. Unfortunately, there is a real threat of the clinic being closed down.

Executive Director Laura Vinson expressed her surprise when the basilica, which St. Mary’s Health Center has been in contact with for many years, ordered them to leave the hospital. The basilica sent a letter to the center in April, informing them that they must move out and vacate the rented space for the dental clinic.

Although the basilica mentioned the possibility of purchasing an insurance plan to buy more time to find a new location, the center was asked to leave the premises by July 1st. Vinson expressed her surprise and disappointment, stating, „We were deceived into thinking there was a plan that would allow us to stay here until we found a new place.”

The basilica’s decision has been met with disapproval from volunteers, such as Kathy Smith, who has been working at the center for ten years. Smith stated that it is shocking considering their good work. Patients are also concerned and have many questions and worries about the continuation of the care they are accustomed to.

The closure of the clinic will not only impact patients and volunteers but also medical and dental students who gain practical experience at St. Mary’s Health Center.

Vinson emphasized that the basilica was considered a place where charitable missions are carried out. She is disappointed that the services provided by the center are no longer valued.

Unfortunately, despite multiple attempts to contact the basilica and the Raleigh diocese to hear their side of the story, no response has been received.

St. Mary’s Health Center is currently searching for a new location and encourages anyone with available properties that could be suitable for the facility to come forward.

The anticipated closure of the dental clinic at St. Mary’s Health Center would mean the loss of free dental care for low-income patients and difficulties in gaining practical experience for medical and dental students. This is certainly a sad ending to the center’s long-standing community service.