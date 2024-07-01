Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kredyt mieszkaniowy na Start: Nowe możliwości dla klientów

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii ogłosiło, że Kredyt mieszkaniowy na Start może pojawić się na rynku bankowym nie wcześniej niż w 2025 roku. Decyzja ta, choć niepewna, ma wpływ na dalszy wzrost podaży nowych mieszkań oraz dostępność kredytów dla potencjalnych nabywców – wynika z analizy portalu RynekPierwotny.pl.

W drugim kwartale bieżącego roku deweloperzy wprowadzili na rynek siedmiu największych metropolii o jedną czwartą mniej mieszkań niż w pierwszych trzech miesiącach. W niektórych miastach takie jak Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowska Metropolia, Poznań i Trójmiasto, spadek podaży wyniósł ponad 40%. Można go przypisać wygaśnięciu programu „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc.”.

Pomimo oczekiwań deweloperów co do szybkiego powrotu klientów, rynek kredytów hipotecznych w maju odnotował spadek liczby wniosków. Wiele osób wstrzymało się z zakupem mieszkania w nadziei na korzystniejsze warunki kredytowe.

Niepewność na rynku mieszkań sprawia, że deweloperzy zaczynają wprowadzać na rynek więcej mieszkań w segmencie popularnym, co zatrzymuje wzrost średniej ceny za metr kwadratowy. W niektórych miastach, takich jak Kraków, Wrocław, Trójmiasto i Poznań, średnia cena za metr kwadratowy utrzymuje się na stałym poziomie.

Trzeba jednak pamiętać, że sytuacja na rynku mieszkaniowym jest dynamiczna, a cena za metr kwadratowy może wzrosnąć w skali miesiąca, jeśli na rynek trafią droższe lokale.

W obecnej sytuacji rynek sprzyja potencjalnym nabywcom. W większości metropolii w czerwcu minimalnie zwiększyła się liczba ofert mieszkań, co wywołało konkurencję między deweloperami. Pojawiały się promocje w postaci rabatów czy innych dodatkowych korzyści dla klientów. Niektóre firmy wprowadziły także system odroczonej płatności, umożliwiający nabywcy zapłatę 80% ceny mieszkania dopiero po odbiorze.

Wnioskując, mimo niepewności związanej z Kredytem mieszkaniowym na Start, rynek mieszkań nadal oferuje interesujące możliwości dla klientów. Przed podjęciem decyzji o zakupie nieruchomości warto monitorować sytuację, aby wyłapać najlepsze okazje i skorzystać z atrakcyjnych ofert deweloperów.

