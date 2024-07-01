Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe mieszkania po przystępnych cenach – sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 lipca, 2024

Sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce wygląda coraz bardziej korzystnie dla potencjalnych nabywców. W czerwcu większość metropolii doświadczyła minimalnego wzrostu ofert nowych mieszkań, co spowodowało dodatkową konkurencję między deweloperami. Co ciekawe, na rynku pojawiły się promocje, które dawno nie były widziane, takie jak kilkuprocentowe rabaty czy nawet gratisy w postaci komórek lokatorskich lub miejsc parkingowych.

Niektóre firmy poszły krok dalej i zaoferowały system odroczonej płatności, pozwalając nabywcom wpłacić 80% ceny mieszkania dopiero przy odbiorze. To z pewnością ułatwia decyzję o zakupie nieruchomości.

Najważniejsze jest jednak to, że deweloperzy w ostatnich miesiącach zaczęli wprowadzać na rynek więcej mieszkań z segmentu popularnego, co wpłynęło na zatrzymanie wzrostu średniej ceny metra kwadratowego. Dane opublikowane przez BIG DATA RynekPierwotny.pl wskazują, że w miastach takich jak Kraków, Wrocław, Trójmiasto i Poznań, średnia cena metra kwadratowego mieszkań utrzymała się na podobnym poziomie co w maju.

Oczywiście, warto pamiętać, że rynek nieruchomości nadal jest dynamiczny i w skali miesiąca średnia cena metra kwadratowego może wzrosnąć, szczególnie jeśli na rynek trafią droższe lokale. Przykładem jest tutaj Warszawa i miasta Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropolii, gdzie w czerwcu odnotowano niewielki wzrost średniej ceny metra kwadratowego mieszkań dostępnych w ofercie deweloperów.

Jednak nie wszystkie miasta odnotowały wzrost cen. W Łodzi ceny od trzech miesięcy rosną nieprzerwanie, a w czerwcu średnia cena metra kwadratowego mieszkań wzrosła o 2%. Łódź objęła prowadzenie w wyścigu o miano tegorocznego lidera podwyżek. Miasta takie jak Poznań i Wrocław również plasują się wysoko, odnotowując wzrost cen o 6% od początku roku.

Mimo że rynek nieruchomości w Polsce nadal jest zmienne, obecne trendy wskazują na wzrost dostępności nowych mieszkań po przystępnych cenach. Dla osób poszukujących swojego wymarzonego lokum, jest to z pewnością dobra wiadomość.

The real estate market in Poland is becoming increasingly favorable for potential buyers. In June, most metropolises experienced a minimal increase in new housing offers, which resulted in additional competition among developers. Interestingly, promotions that have not been seen for a long time have appeared on the market, such as discounts of a few percent or even freebies in the form of storage rooms or parking spaces.

Some companies have gone a step further and offered a deferred payment system, allowing buyers to pay 80% of the apartment price only upon receipt. This certainly facilitates the decision to purchase real estate.

However, the most important thing is that developers have started introducing more apartments from the popular segment onto the market in recent months, which has influenced the halt in the growth of the average price per square meter. Data published by BIG DATA RynekPierwotny.pl indicates that in cities such as Kraków, Wrocław, the Tricity, and Poznań, the average price per square meter of apartments remained at a similar level as in May.

Of course, it is worth noting that the real estate market is still dynamic, and on a monthly scale, the average price per square meter can increase, especially if more expensive properties enter the market. An example of this is Warsaw and the cities of the Upper Silesian-Zagłębie Metropolis, where a slight increase in the average price per square meter of apartments available from developers was recorded in June.

However, not all cities have seen an increase in prices. In Łódź, prices have been steadily rising for three months, and in June, the average price per square meter of apartments increased by 2%. Łódź has taken the lead in the race for the title of this year’s leader in price increases. Cities such as Poznań and Wrocław also rank high, with price increases of 6% since the beginning of the year.

Although the real estate market in Poland is still volatile, current trends indicate an increase in the availability of new apartments at affordable prices. This is certainly good news for people looking for their dream home.

