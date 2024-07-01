Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Początek fliperskiej kariery Dawida Szeląga: Inwestowanie w nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Dawid Szeląg, były tancerz i obecnie ekspert rynku nieruchomości oraz fliper, podzielił się swoją historią sukcesu z Business Insider Polska. Choć dawniej zajmował się tańcem i występował na telewizji, od kilku lat całkowicie poświęcił się inwestowaniu i zwiększaniu swojego kapitału. Jak się okazało, nieruchomości stały się kluczowym elementem jego przemiany.

Jego przygoda z fliperstwem rozpoczęła się od zakupu swojego pierwszego mieszkania za 220 tysięcy złotych. Choć posiadał jedynie 37 tysięcy złotych gotówki, skorzystał również z kredytu, aby sfinansować transakcję. Po przeprowadzeniu remontu sprzedał nieruchomość z zyskiem około 50 tysięcy złotych. Ten udany start sprawił, że Dawid zaczął rozwijać swoją karierę jako fliper nieruchomości.

Obecnie każda inwestycja w nieruchomości przynosi mu podobny zysk w wysokości około 50 tysięcy złotych. Postrzega nieruchomości jako atrakcyjną formę inwestycji, ponieważ są one namacalne i dają możliwość realnego zarobku. W rozmowie z Business Insider Polska opowiadał, że zawsze był sceptycznie nastawiony do inwestycji, które nie miały pokrycia materialnego.

Dawid Szeląg udowadnia, że zainteresowanie rynkiem inwestycyjnym i determinacja mogą przynieść znaczące zyski. Jego historia inspiruje do poszukiwania alternatywnych ścieżek sukcesu i inwestowania w przyszłość. Inwestowanie w nieruchomości, choć wymaga wiedzy i zaangażowania, może prowadzić do osiągnięcia finansowej niezależności i realizacji marzeń.

