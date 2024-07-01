Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polacy coraz bardziej aktywni na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 1 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnim czasie rynek nieruchomości w Polsce odnotował wzrost aktywności Polaków. Według najnowszego badania przeprowadzonego przez Otodom, ponad 2/5 osób (41%) było aktywnych na rynku nieruchomości w ciągu ostatnich 12 miesięcy lub planowało podjąć taką aktywność w najbliższym roku.

Choć marzeniem większości badanych jest posiadanie własnego domu jednorodzinnego (71%), to niemal połowa z nich (49%) nadal mieszka w zabudowie wielorodzinnej. Jednak co ciekawe, to młodzi dorośli, czyli osoby w wieku do 39 lat, są największą siłą popytową na tym rynku. Aż 72% z nich planuje szukać, sprzedawać lub wynajmować mieszkanie w najbliższym czasie.

Badanie również pokazało, że młodzi dorośli nie chcą rezygnować ze swojego stylu życia nawet przy zaciąganiu zobowiązań finansowych. Aż 59% osób w wieku 18-25 lat i 53% w wieku 26-35 lat zdecyduje się na kredyt hipoteczny tylko wtedy, gdy jego koszt nie wpłynie na ograniczenia w ich dotychczasowym życiu.

W związku z tym, aby rynek nieruchomości sprostał oczekiwaniom różnych pokoleń, konieczne jest reagowanie na ich potrzeby. Dlatego ważne jest, aby prowadzić dialog między generacjami i dopasować polityki mieszkaniowe tak, aby zapewnić większy komfort zamieszkiwania osobom nabywającym lub wynajmującym mieszkania i domy. Ponadto, należy rozwijać kooperatywy, które umożliwią wspólne życie młodszych i starszych osób.

Wnioski z tego badania są jasne – Polacy coraz częściej angażują się na rynku nieruchomości, a młodzi dorośli stanowią ważną grupę popytową. Dlatego rynek nieruchomości musi dostosować się do ich potrzeb, aby zapewnić im komfortowe warunki zamieszkania.

The real estate market in Poland has experienced an increase in activity among Polish individuals. According to a recent study conducted by Otodom, over 2/5 of people (41%) have been active in the real estate market in the last 12 months or plan to engage in such activity in the next year.

Although owning a single-family house is the dream of the majority of respondents (71%), nearly half of them (49%) still live in multi-family buildings. Interestingly, young adults, those aged up to 39 years old, are the driving force of demand in this market. A whopping 72% of them plan to seek, sell, or rent a property in the near future.

The study also revealed that young adults do not want to give up their lifestyle even when taking on financial obligations. As much as 59% of individuals aged 18-25 and 53% aged 26-35 will consider a mortgage loan only if its cost does not impact their current way of life.

Therefore, in order for the real estate market to meet the expectations of different generations, it is necessary to respond to their needs. It is important to foster a dialogue between generations and tailor housing policies to provide greater comfort to individuals purchasing or renting properties. Additionally, the development of cooperatives that enable intergenerational living should be encouraged.

The conclusions drawn from this study are clear – Poles are increasingly engaging in the real estate market, and young adults represent an important demand group. As a result, the real estate market needs to adapt to their needs to ensure comfortable living conditions for them.