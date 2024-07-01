Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zawężenie zwolnienia z podatku od nieruchomości ma wpływ na różne sektory

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 1 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Finansów wzięło pod uwagę zalecenia prawników i orzecznictwo sądowe i postanowiło wprowadzić bardziej precyzyjne definicje „budynku” i „budowli” do ustawy o podatku od nieruchomości. Ta zmiana ma na celu zakończenie sporów związanych z klasyfikacją podatkową obiektów takich jak silosy, elewatory, stacje paliw czy stadiony. Jednocześnie, garaże wielostanowiskowe zlokalizowane w budynkach mieszkalnych zostaną uznane za część mieszkalną i opodatkowane stawką podatku, która obowiązuje dla budynków mieszkalnych.

Jednak nie wszystkie zmiany przynoszą korzyści dla wszystkich podatników. Kolejni poszkodowani to właściciele kolejowych terminali towarowych, którzy nie będą mogli skorzystać ze zwolnienia z podatku od nieruchomości dla infrastruktury kolejowej. Ograniczenie zwolnienia dotknie również właścicieli lotnisk, ponieważ będzie obejmować jedynie grunty zabudowane, nie uwzględniając terenów lotnisk użyteczności publicznej.

Innym sektorem, który ucierpi na skutek zmiany, są instytuty badawcze. Utracą one zwolnienie z podatku od nieruchomości dla tych części nieruchomości, które nie są wykorzystywane do prowadzenia podstawowej działalności. To na pewno zadowoli tych, którzy skorzystają z tych zmian, ale podatnicy, którzy stracą zwolnienia z podatku, mogą być zaniepokojeni.

Podatek od nieruchomości jest dochodem dla gminy i powinien służyć lokalnej społeczności. Zmiany te mają na celu doprecyzowanie definicji i uregulowanie kwestii podatkowych, ale równocześnie wpływają na różne sektory gospodarki. Są one przykładem na to, jak zmiany w prawie podatkowym mogą mieć różne konsekwencje dla różnych podmiotów gospodarczych.

The changes to the property tax law proposed by the Ministry of Finance aim to provide more precise definitions of „building” and „structure” in order to resolve disputes related to the classification of objects such as silos, elevators, fuel stations, and stadiums. This change is expected to bring clarity and eliminate confusion in the tax classification of these types of properties.

However, not all taxpayers will benefit from these changes. Owners of railway cargo terminals will no longer be eligible for property tax exemptions for railway infrastructure. The restriction on exemptions will also affect airport owners, as it will only apply to developed land, excluding areas used for public airport purposes. This could have implications for the development and maintenance of railway and airport infrastructure in the future.

Another sector that will be affected by the changes is research institutes. They will lose property tax exemptions for parts of their properties that are not used for their core research activities. While these changes may benefit some taxpayers, those who will lose their tax exemptions may have concerns about the potential increase in their tax burden.

It is important to note that property tax is a source of income for local municipalities and should serve the local community. These changes aim to provide clearer definitions and regulations for property taxation, but they also have implications for various sectors of the economy. This serves as an example of how changes in tax law can have different consequences for different economic entities.

For more information about the property tax law in Poland, you can visit the official website of the Ministry of Finance: Ministry of Finance.