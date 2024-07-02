Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Blue City inwestuje w rozwój centrum handlowego

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Blue City, jedno z największych centrów handlowych w Warszawie, planuje inwestycje o wartości ponad 20 milionów złotych. Celem tych inwestycji jest poprawa komfortu zakupów i pracy dla klientów i najemców centrum, a także wprowadzenie nowych udogodnień. Planowane inwestycje obejmują między innymi instalację fotowoltaiczną, stacje ładowania dla samochodów elektrycznych oraz modernizację budynku w celu zmniejszenia jego zużycia energii.

Aby sfinansować te inwestycje, spółka zależna Blue Parking sprzedała działkę, na której w przyszłości powstaną mieszkania na wynajem. Kwota uzyskana ze sprzedaży, szacowana na 20 milionów złotych, zostanie przeznaczona na rozwój Blue City, zarówno w części handlowej, jak i biurowej. Władze centrum mają nadzieję, że te planowane inwestycje przyczynią się do podniesienia wartości obiektu oraz zwiększenia przyjemności z zakupów i pracy dla wszystkich jego użytkowników.

Transakcja dotyczy działki położonej w pobliżu wielopoziomowego parkingu, w rejonie ulic Opaczewskiej i Alei Bohaterów Września. Obecnie trwają tam prace przy przebudowie instalacji odwadniającej i elektrycznej, aby umożliwić przyszłą inwestycję mieszkaniową.

„Przez dłuższy czas planowaliśmy tę transakcję. Cały dochód uzyskany ze sprzedaży działki zostanie w całości zainwestowany. Nasze plany obejmują budowę instalacji fotowoltaicznej, stacji ładowania samochodów elektrycznych, modernizację budynku w celu zmniejszenia zużycia energii oraz wprowadzenie licznych udogodnień dla naszych klientów i najemców, zarówno w części handlowej, jak i biurowej budynku. Ponadto, w bliskim sąsiedztwie planujemy budowę nowego obiektu mieszkalnego, co spowoduje, że będziemy mieli nową lojalną grupę klientów. Jesteśmy przekonani, że te inwestycje przyniosą korzyści zarówno centrum Blue City, jak i wszystkim jego użytkownikom” – powiedział Yoram Reshef, Wiceprezes Zarządu Blue City.

Pierwsze prace związane z inwestycjami mają ruszyć w drugim półroczu 2024 roku, a cały program ma być zakończony w ciągu roku i pół. Obecnie Blue City mieści około 200 najemców, zajmujących ponad 96% powierzchni handlowej, i zatrudnia około 1500 pracowników. Spółka zarządza również biurową przestrzenią o powierzchni ponad 33 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych, która znajduje się w kompleksie centrum handlowego.

Jeżeli masz jakieś informacje na temat inwestycji lub wydarzeń w Warszawie, możesz się z nami skontaktować przez Facebooka lub napisać na adres [email protected].

Blue City, one of the largest shopping centers in Warsaw, is planning investments worth over 20 million złoty. The aim of these investments is to improve the shopping and working experience for customers and tenants of the center, as well as to introduce new amenities. The planned investments include the installation of photovoltaic panels, charging stations for electric cars, and building modernization to reduce energy consumption.

To finance these investments, Blue Parking, a subsidiary company, has sold a plot of land that will be used for future rental apartments. The estimated amount received from the sale, 20 million złoty, will be allocated towards the development of Blue City, both in the commercial and office areas. The center’s authorities hope that these planned investments will contribute to increasing the value of the facility and enhancing the shopping and working experience for all users.

The transaction concerns a plot of land located near a multi-level parking lot, in the area of Opaczewska Street and Aleja Bohaterów Września. Currently, there are ongoing works to rebuild the drainage and electrical installations to facilitate the future residential investment.

„We have been planning this transaction for a long time. The entire income from the sale of the plot will be fully invested. Our plans include the construction of photovoltaic panels, charging stations for electric cars, building modernization to reduce energy consumption, and the introduction of numerous amenities for our customers and tenants, both in the commercial and office areas of the building. Additionally, in the nearby vicinity, we plan to build a new residential facility, which will result in a new loyal group of customers. We are convinced that these investments will benefit both Blue City and all its users,” said Yoram Reshef, Vice President of the Management Board of Blue City.

The initial work related to the investments is expected to start in the second half of 2024, and the entire program is projected to be completed within a year and a half. Currently, Blue City accommodates around 200 tenants occupying over 96% of the commercial area and employs approximately 1,500 workers. The company also manages office space covering over 33,000 square meters, located within the shopping center complex.

For more information about investments or events in Warsaw, you can contact us via Facebook or email us at [email protected].