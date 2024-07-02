Inwestycja DEKPOL Inwestycje – Katowice na rynku nieruchomości w Katowicach

Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

DEKPOL Inwestycje – Katowice Sp. z o.o., spółka celowa zależna od Dekpol Deweloper Sp. z o.o., ogłosiła zawarcie przedwstępnej umowy nabycia niezabudowanych nieruchomości gruntowych w Katowicach. Umowa obejmuje tereny o łącznej powierzchni 0,79 ha, które zostały zakupione od podmiotu niepowiązanego z Grupą Kapitałową Emitenta.

Umowa przewiduje przeniesienie na Kupującego decyzji o pozwoleniu na budowę oraz praw do dokumentacji projektowych. Ponadto, istnieje warunek zawieszający związany z przysługującym prawem pierwokupu Gminy Miasta Katowice w odniesieniu do części nieruchomości objętych Umową Przedwstępną. Zakup ten jest zależny od nieskorzystania przez Gminę Miasta Katowice z prawa odkupu części terenu.

Zgodnie z zawartą umową, strony zobowiązały się do zawarcia umów przyrzeczonych nabycia nieruchomości po spełnieniu określonych warunków. Przeniesienie własności terenu przewidziane jest na II kwartał 2025 roku.

Cena netto zakupu Nieruchomości wyniesie około 10% kapitałów własnych Emitenta na koniec 2023 roku. Nieruchomości te mają być wykorzystane do realizacji inwestycji deweloperskiej, mającej na celu budowę mieszkań i usług o szacowanej powierzchni użytkowej wynoszącej 12 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych.

Rozpoczęcie realizacji inwestycji planowane jest na drugie półrocze 2025 roku, co wiąże się z przyszłymi perspektywami rozwoju rynku nieruchomości w Katowicach. Inwestycja ta przyczyni się do zwiększenia oferty mieszkaniowej i usługowej w mieście oraz wpłynie na rozwój lokalnej gospodarki.

DEKPOL Inwestycje – Katowice kontynuuje swoją ekspansję na rynku nieruchomości, konsekwentnie budując swoją pozycję jako solidny deweloper o innowacyjnym podejściu do planowania i realizacji projektów.

DEKPOL Inwestycje – Katowice Sp. z o.o., a subsidiary of Dekpol Deweloper Sp. z o.o., has announced the preliminary agreement for the acquisition of undeveloped land in Katowice. The agreement covers a total area of 0.79 hectares and the land was purchased from an unrelated entity to the Issuer’s Capital Group.

The agreement provides for the transfer to the Buyer of the decision on building permits and rights to project documentation. Furthermore, there is a suspensive condition related to the pre-emptive right of the City of Katowice to repurchase part of the properties covered by the Preliminary Agreement. This purchase is subject to the City of Katowice not exercising its right to repurchase part of the land.

According to the agreement, the parties have committed to concluding conditional purchase agreements upon fulfillment of specific conditions. The transfer of ownership is planned for the second quarter of 2025.

The net purchase price of the Property will be approximately 10% of the Issuer’s equity at the end of 2023. These properties are intended for the development of a residential and commercial project with an estimated usable area of ​​12,000 square meters.

The implementation of the investment is planned for the second half of 2025, which is in line with the future prospects for the real estate market in Katowice. This investment will contribute to increasing the housing and service offering in the city and will impact the development of the local economy.

DEKPOL Inwestycje – Katowice continues its expansion in the real estate market, consistently building its position as a reliable developer with an innovative approach to planning and implementing projects.

