Nefryt na Kamionku – elegancka inwestycja w otoczeniu zieleni

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Architektoniczny rarytas, pięciopiętrowy apartamentowiec Nefryt dostępny na warszawskim Kamionku, zapewnia wyjątkową atmosferę wśród spokojnej zieleni. Inspiracją dla projektu były już zamieszkane apartamentowce w kompleksie Soho, tworząc spójny i harmonijny charakter osiedla.

Nowy budynek, będący dziełem renomowanej spółki deweloperskiej Yareal, oferuje 17 ekskluzywnych apartamentów o różnych metrażach, mieszczących się w powierzchniach od 76 do 149 mkw. Absolutnym unikatem jest ostatnie piętro, gdzie zlokalizowane jest mieszkanie z dużym tarasem, który można dowolnie urządzić np. jako strefę spa z sauną lub jacuzzi. Wszystko to z widokiem na malowniczy park i otaczającą zieloną przestrzeń.

W kompleksie Soho nie zabraknie również miejsc usługowych. Na parterze Nefrytu powstaną dwie eleganckie lokale, które zaspokoją różnorodne potrzeby mieszkańców tego unikalnego osiedla. Planowane zakończenie budowy to koniec 2025 roku, co daje wystarczająco dużo czasu na dopracowanie wszystkich najmniejszych szczegółów.

Jednym z największych atutów projektu Soho jest jego wielofunkcyjność. Oprócz funkcji mieszkaniowych, deweloper zaplanował również przestrzenie rekreacyjne oraz lokale gastronomiczne. Kompleks ten doskonale wpisuje się w koncepcję 15-minutowego miasta, gdzie wszelkie potrzeby mieszkańców są dosłownie na wyciągnięcie ręki.

Inwestycja Nefryt na Kamionku to nie tylko miejsce zamieszkania, ale również oaza komfortu, elegancji i harmonii z otaczającą przyrodą. To idealna propozycja dla osób ceniących wysoką jakość życia oraz bliskość natury, nie rezygnujących jednocześnie z dogodności zapewnianych przez mieszkanie w mieście.

The Nefryt apartment building in the Kamionek district of Warsaw is a unique architectural gem that offers a special atmosphere amidst peaceful greenery. Inspired by the already inhabited apartment buildings in the Soho complex, the project creates a cohesive and harmonious character for the neighborhood.

Developed by the renowned company Yareal, the new building offers 17 exclusive apartments of various sizes, ranging from 76 to 149 square meters. The top floor is a true rarity, featuring an apartment with a large terrace that can be customized as a spa area with a sauna or jacuzzi, all with a view of the picturesque park and surrounding green space.

In addition to the residential units, the Soho complex will also feature commercial spaces. The ground floor of Nefryt will be home to two elegant premises that cater to the diverse needs of the unique community. The projected completion date is the end of 2025, allowing ample time for meticulous attention to every detail.

One of the biggest advantages of the Soho project is its multifunctionality. Alongside the residential functions, the developer has planned recreational spaces and gastronomic establishments. This complex perfectly aligns with the concept of a 15-minute city, where all the residents’ needs are within easy reach.

The Nefryt investment in Kamionek is not just a place to live but also an oasis of comfort, elegance, and harmony with nature. It is an ideal proposition for those who value a high quality of life and proximity to nature, without sacrificing the convenience offered by city living.