Ochrona konsumenta: Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Od 2 lipca 2024 roku wszyscy nabywcy domów i mieszkań z rynku pierwotnego, którzy podpiszą umowy deweloperskie, będą objęci ochroną Deweloperskiego Funduszu Gwarancyjnego (DFG). Jest to bardzo ważna zmiana, która znacząco zwiększa bezpieczeństwo finansowe kupujących – powiedziała Małgorzata Ślepowrońska, prezes zarządu Ubezpieczeniowego Funduszu Gwarancyjnego.

Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny został wprowadzony w Polsce 1 lipca 2022 roku wraz z ustawą o ochronie praw nabywcy lokalu mieszkalnego lub domu jednorodzinnego. Jego celem jest ochrona nabywców w przypadku nieprawidłowości lub niewypłacalności dewelopera. Dzięki DFG, w określonych ustawowo sytuacjach, nabywcy mają zagwarantowany zwrot wszystkich wpłaconych środków na zakup nieruchomości.

Jednak dotychczas istniał dwuletni okres przejściowy, w ciągu którego deweloperzy mogli sprzedawać nieruchomości na starych zasadach bez ochrony DFG, jeśli rozpoczęli sprzedaż przed 1 lipca 2022 roku. To oznaczało, że niektóre nieruchomości, kupowane w ciągu ostatnich dwóch lat na podstawie umów deweloperskich, były objęte ochroną DFG, podczas gdy inne nie.

Teraz, na podstawie nowych przepisów, wszystkie osoby fizyczne kupujące domy i mieszkania z rynku pierwotnego i podpisujące umowy deweloperskie od 2 lipca 2024 roku będą chronione przez DFG. Ta zmiana zapewni większe bezpieczeństwo finansowe dla wszystkich nabywców nieruchomości.

Według danych z końca maja 2024 roku, już ponad 73,4 tysiąca nabywców zostało objętych ochroną DFG, a ich nieruchomości należały do niemal 5,4 tysiąca deweloperskich inwestycji. Porównując to z danymi rocznymi z maja 2023 roku, wtedy ochronie podlegało 7,6 tysiąca nabywców i ich nieruchomości w ramach ponad 1280 inwestycji deweloperskich. Średnia wartość nieruchomości objętej ochroną DFG wyniosła w ciągu pierwszych pięciu miesięcy bieżącego roku 630,2 tysiąca złotych. Dzięki wprowadzeniu DFG, nabywcy mają większe bezpieczeństwo i pewność, że ich inwestycja jest chroniona.

The introduction of the Deweloperski Fundusz Gwarancyjny (Developers’ Guarantee Fund, DFG) in Poland has significantly increased the financial security of homebuyers in the primary market. The DFG was introduced on July 1, 2022, along with the Act on the Protection of Buyers’ Rights to Residential Premises or Single-Family Houses. Its primary purpose is to protect buyers in the event of irregularities or insolvency on the part of the developer. With the DFG, buyers are guaranteed a refund of all the funds they have paid towards the purchase of the property in specified situations.

Previously, there was a two-year transitional period during which developers could sell properties under the old rules without DFG protection if they had initiated the sales process prior to July 1, 2022. This meant that some properties purchased within the last two years through developer agreements were covered by DFG protection, while others were not.

However, under the new regulations, starting from July 2, 2024, all individuals purchasing homes from the primary market and signing developer agreements will be protected by the DFG. This change ensures greater financial security for all property buyers.

As of the end of May 2024, over 73,400 purchasers have already been covered by DFG protection, and their properties belong to nearly 5,400 developer projects. Comparing this with the annual data from May 2023, at that time, approximately 7,600 buyers and their properties were protected within more than 1,280 developer projects. The average value of properties covered by DFG protection during the first five months of this year was 630,200 Polish zlotys. The introduction of the DFG has provided buyers with greater security and confidence that their investment is protected.

For more information on the Developers’ Guarantee Fund and its impact on the real estate market in Poland, you can visit the official website of the Ubezpieczeniowy Fundusz Gwarancyjny (Insurance Guarantee Fund) at www.ufg.pl.