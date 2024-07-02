Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polacy aktywni na rynku nieruchomości: Jak zmienia się rynek mieszkaniowy?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ponad 2/5 Polaków (41%) było aktywnych na rynku nieruchomości w ciągu ostatnich 12 miesięcy lub planowało taką aktywność w najbliższym roku, wynika z badania przeprowadzonego przez firmę Otodom. To, co wyłania się z raportu, to zwiększone zainteresowanie młodych dorosłych, którzy opuścili rodzinny dom, ale jeszcze nie założyli swojej rodziny, rynkiem nieruchomości. 72% osób w wieku do 39. roku życia, czyli młodych dorosłych, deklaruje, że szuka, sprzedaje lub planuje wynajem mieszkania w najbliższym czasie.

Raport potwierdza również, że mieszkania jednorodzinne są marzeniem wielu Polaków, zwłaszcza młodszych respondentów w wieku 26-45 lat. Niemal połowa badanych (49%) obecnie mieszka w zabudowie wielorodzinnej, ale ponad 2/3 badanych posiada swoje własne mieszkanie lub dom, a tylko 16% wynajmuje lokale mieszkalne.

Z badania wynika również, że właściciele nieruchomości są bardziej zadowoleni z obecnego stanu życia niż ich rówieśnicy wynajmujący. Wszak większość respondentów, zwłaszcza młodych dorosłych, nie chce polegać na wynajmie w długim okresie. Mimo że punktują nieco niżej w ocenie poziomu szczęścia w miejscu zamieszkania, optymistycznie patrzą na przyszłość i uważają, że w przyszłości będą w stanie zakupić mieszkanie.

Młodzi Polacy często decydują się na zaciągnięcie kredytu hipotecznego, jeśli nie wpływa to na ich obecny styl życia. Wszak 59% osób w wieku 18-25 lat i 53% osób w wieku 26-35 lat jest gotowych podjąć takie zobowiązanie, pod warunkiem, że nie odbije się to na ograniczeniach w ich dotychczasowym życiu.

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce musi reagować na potrzeby różnych grup wiekowych, aby zapewnić większy komfort zamieszkiwania. Programy wspierające młodych lokatorów, modernizację mieszkań dla osób starszych i budownictwo wielorodzinne też odgrywają ważną rolę w kształtowaniu rynku mieszkaniowego. Współautor raportu, socjolog Tomasz Sobierajski, zaleca rozwój kooperatyw umożliwiających mieszkanie razem dla młodszych i starszych pokoleń, co może stać się głównym kierunkiem rozwoju mieszkalnictwa w Polsce.

The real estate industry in Poland has seen a significant increase in activity, with over 2/5 of Poles (41%) being actively involved in the market or planning to be in the near future, according to a study conducted by Otodom. The report highlights a growing interest among young adults who have moved out of their family homes but have not yet started their own families. In fact, 72% of individuals aged up to 39 years, classified as young adults, state that they are currently searching for, selling, or planning to rent a property in the near future.

The report also confirms that single-family homes are the dream of many Poles, especially younger respondents between the ages of 26 and 45. Nearly half of the participants (49%) currently reside in multi-family buildings, but over 2/3 of them own their own property, while only 16% rent their homes.

The study also indicates that property owners are generally more satisfied with their current living conditions compared to their peers who are renting. The majority of respondents, particularly young adults, do not want to rely on renting in the long term. Although they rate their level of happiness with their place of residence slightly lower, they remain optimistic about the future and believe they will be able to purchase a property down the line.

Young Poles often opt to take out a mortgage loan, as long as it does not negatively impact their current lifestyle. In fact, 59% of individuals aged 18-25 and 53% of those aged 26-35 are willing to take on such a commitment, provided that it does not entail significant limitations on their existing way of living.

The real estate market in Poland needs to respond to the needs of different age groups in order to ensure greater living comfort. Programs supporting young residents, the modernization of housing for older individuals, and multi-family construction also play an important role in shaping the housing market. The co-author of the report, sociologist Tomasz Sobierajski, recommends the development of cooperatives that enable both younger and older generations to live together, which could become a major direction for housing development in Poland.

For more information on the real estate market in Poland, you can visit the Otodom website: Otodom.