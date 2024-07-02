Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Raport: Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Afryce – duże zróżnicowanie regionów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowy raport „Trendy w Kapitale Nieruchomościowej w Afryce” przygotowany przez platformę Estate Intel przedstawia różnice w wartości inwestycji w nieruchomości na kontynencie w latach 2010–2023. Dane pokazują, że Afryka stanowiła zaledwie 0,15% światowego rynku nieruchomości, ale wartość inwestycji w 2023 r. osiągnęła 1 mld USD.

Podobna sytuacja wystąpiła również w Bliskim Wschodzie i Ameryce Południowej, gdzie wartość inwestycji była stosunkowo niska – odpowiednio 2 mld USD i 4 mld USD. Z kolei Ameryka Północna zdominowała rynek inwestycji w nieruchomości, osiągając kwotę 373 miliardów dolarów. Na drugim i trzecim miejscu znalazły się Europa (162 miliardy dolarów) oraz region Azji i Pacyfiku (140 miliardów dolarów).

Choć raport ujawnił niski wolumen inwestycji w Afryce w porównaniu do innych regionów, zauważono znaczące wydarzenia mające wpływ na wzrost tego sektora w niektórych krajach, takich jak RPA i Kenia. Duże projekty, takie jak Sam Ntuli Mall i budynki Standard oraz Nedbank w RPA, oraz Highway House i Yaya Centre w Kenii, przyczyniły się do zwiększenia wartości inwestycji.

Analiza raportu pokazuje również zróżnicowanie inwestycji w różnych regionach Afryki. Afryka Południowa była liderem z całkowitą wartością inwestycji wynoszącą 21,5 mld USD, przede wszystkim w sektorze komercyjnym i przemysłowym. Podobnie w regionie północnym, Egipt i Maroko wspólnie zainwestowały 1,7 mld USD, głównie w sektorze hotelarskim.

Afryka Zachodnia odnotowała 1,2 mld USD inwestycji, a sektor komercyjny i hotelarski przewodziły w tej części kontynentu. W regionie tym, Nigeria i Ghana były najaktywniejszymi uczestnikami rynku. Natomiast w Afryce Wschodniej inwestycje o wartości 1 mld USD były generowane przede wszystkim przez Kenię, centrum handlowe regionu, oraz Mauritius, który stanowi atrakcję w sektorze hotelarskim.

Warto zaznaczyć, że Afryka Środkowa odnotowała najniższy wolumen inwestycji w ciągu 13 lat – jedynie 0,01 mld USD. Istotną rolę odegrał tutaj sektor hotelarski, a głównym udziałowcem na tym rynku była Kamerun.

Raport Estate Intel dostarcza cennych informacji dotyczących rozwoju rynku nieruchomości na kontynencie afrykańskim. Choć wartość inwestycji wciąż jest comparably niska w porównaniu z innymi regionami, inwestorzy mają okazję do rozwoju i odkrycia nowych perspektyw w różnych regionach Afryki.

The „Trendy w Kapitale Nieruchomościowej w Afryce” report by Estate Intel platform highlights the differences in real estate investment values on the continent between 2010 and 2023. The data shows that Africa accounted for only 0.15% of the global real estate market, but the value of investments reached $1 billion in 2023.

A similar situation occurred in the Middle East and South America, where investment values were relatively low at $2 billion and $4 billion, respectively. In contrast, North America dominated the real estate investment market, reaching a value of $373 billion. Europe ranked second with $162 billion, followed by the Asia-Pacific region with $140 billion.

While the report revealed low investment volumes in Africa compared to other regions, significant events that have influenced the growth of this sector in some countries, such as South Africa and Kenya, were noted. Large projects, such as the Sam Ntuli Mall and Standard and Nedbank buildings in South Africa, as well as Highway House and Yaya Centre in Kenya, contributed to the increase in investment value.

The report’s analysis also shows the diversity of investments in different regions of Africa. South Africa led with a total investment value of $21.5 billion, primarily in the commercial and industrial sectors. Similarly, Egypt and Morocco jointly invested $1.7 billion in the hotel sector in the northern region.

West Africa recorded $1.2 billion in investments, with the commercial and hotel sectors leading in this part of the continent. In this region, Nigeria and Ghana were the most active participants in the market. In East Africa, investments worth $1 billion were mainly generated by Kenya, the commercial hub of the region, and Mauritius, which is an attraction in the hotel sector.

It is worth noting that Central Africa recorded the lowest volume of investments in 13 years, reaching only $0.01 billion. The hotel sector played a significant role, with Cameroon being the main player in this market.

The Estate Intel report provides valuable information on the development of the real estate market in Africa. Although the value of investments is still comparatively low compared to other regions, investors have the opportunity to grow and explore new perspectives in different regions of Africa.