Spadek dostępności mieszkań – trend ciągły czy tylko chwilowy?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Popyt na mieszkania w Polsce stale rośnie, natomiast podaż nie nadąża za tym tempem. To jeden z najważniejszych problemów, z jakim obecnie borykają się polscy nabywcy i wynajmujący nieruchomości. Jednak czy naprawdę jesteśmy świadkami trwałego trendu spadku dostępności mieszkań?

Wg raportu Housing Market Monitor, liczba nowo dostępnych mieszkań na rynku maleje. Według danych z ostatnich trzech lat, podaż mieszkań w Polsce zmniejszyła się o 15%. Choć liczba mieszkań budowanych nadal rośnie, tempo to jest niewystarczające w porównaniu do rosnącego popytu.

Możemy zastanowić się, czy ten spadek podaży mieszkań jest trwały, czy też jedynie przejściowy. Istnieje kilka czynników, które wpływają na tę sytuację.

Po pierwsze, rynek nieruchomości cierpi na brak odpowiedniej infrastruktury. Wiele nowo powstałych osiedli nie posiada wystarczającej ilości miejsc parkingowych, sklepów czy terenów rekreacyjnych. To powoduje, że pomimo rosnącej liczby nowo wybudowanych mieszkań, część z nich pozostaje nieatrakcyjna dla klientów.

Po drugie, problemem może być również wysoki koszt budowy mieszkań. Wzrost cen materiałów budowlanych, brak wykwalifikowanej siły roboczej oraz trudności techniczne przyczyniają się do spowolnienia tempa budowy mieszkań.

Nie można jednak zapominać, że rynek nieruchomości jest dynamiczny, a trendy mogą się zmieniać w krótkim czasie. Może się okazać, że niedobór mieszkań jest jedynie wynikiem przejściowego problemu, który wkrótce zostanie rozwiązany.

Wnioskiem jest to, że pomimo obecnych trudności na rynku nieruchomości, nie można jednoznacznie stwierdzić, czy spadek dostępności mieszkań jest trwałym trendem. Konieczne są dalsze badania i analizy, aby dokładniej zrozumieć tę sytuację i znaleźć efektywne rozwiązania dla wszelkich wyzwań związanych z dostępnością mieszkań w Polsce.

The demand for housing in Poland continues to rise, while the supply is not keeping up with this pace. This is one of the key issues that Polish homebuyers and renters are currently facing. However, is this decrease in housing availability truly a lasting trend?

According to the Housing Market Monitor report, the number of newly available housing units in the market is decreasing. Over the past three years, the supply of housing in Poland has decreased by 15%. Although the number of housing units being constructed is still increasing, the pace is insufficient compared to the growing demand.

We can question whether this decrease in housing supply is permanent or merely temporary. There are several factors that influence this situation.

Firstly, the real estate market suffers from a lack of adequate infrastructure. Many newly built housing complexes lack sufficient parking spaces, shops, or recreational areas. This makes some of the newly constructed units unattractive to customers, despite the increasing number of housing units.

Secondly, the high cost of building housing may also be a problem. Rising prices of construction materials, a shortage of skilled labor, and technical difficulties contribute to slowing down the pace of housing construction.

However, it is important to remember that the real estate market is dynamic, and trends can change in a short period of time. It may turn out that the housing shortage is only a result of a temporary problem that will soon be resolved.

In conclusion, despite the current difficulties in the real estate market, it is not possible to definitively state whether the decrease in housing availability is a lasting trend. Further research and analysis are necessary to better understand this situation and find effective solutions for the challenges related to housing accessibility in Poland. For more information on the Polish real estate market, you can visit CSO.pl.