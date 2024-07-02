Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Stabilizacja na rynku nieruchomości – Perspektywa 2024

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce przeżywa pewne przewartościowanie, które jeszcze bardziej uwidacznia się w maju 2024 roku po okresie poprzednich miesięcy. Dane Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego (GUS) sugerują, że liczba mieszkań oddanych do użytku w maju 2024 roku spadła zarówno w porównaniu do poprzedniego miesiąca, jak i rok do roku. W tym czasie liczba wydanych pozwoleń na budowę również zmniejszyła się w porównaniu do kwietnia 2024 roku.

Jednak nie jest to sytuacja nieznana na rynku nieruchomości. W 2023 roku rynek ten był narażony na wyzwania związane z podwyżkami stóp procentowych, ograniczeniami dostępności kredytów i wysoką inflacją. Od początku 2023 roku obserwujemy ogólny trend wzrostowy w branży budownictwa mieszkaniowego. Niemniej jednak, w maju 2024 roku, doszło do wyraźniejszego spadku. Rozpoczęto budowę 19 826 mieszkań, co stanowiło spadek o 7% w stosunku do kwietnia 2024 roku, ale jednocześnie było to zwiększenie o 21,1% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Deweloperzy rozpoczęli budowę blisko 12 tysięcy mieszkań, co oznacza kolejny spadek w porównaniu z ostatnim miesiącem, ale 37-procentowy wzrost w ujęciu rocznym. Natomiast liczba oddanych do użytku mieszkań w maju 2024 roku wyniosła 8813 jednostek, co oznacza spadek o 9% w stosunku do kwietnia 2024 roku oraz spadek o 18,1% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego.

Niewątpliwie można zauważyć, że liczba sprzedanych nieruchomości maleje z miesiąca na miesiąc, a także maleje liczba rezerwacji. Można to zauważyć między innymi po malejącej liczbie wniosków kredytowych rejestrowanych przez Biuro Informacji Kredytowej (BIK). To sugeruje, że tegoroczne szczyty inwestycyjne mogą być już za nami, a liczba nowych projektów może ustabilizować się na poziomie około 10 tysięcy lokali miesięcznie.

Biorąc pod uwagę okres od stycznia do maja 2024 roku, w Polsce rozpoczęto budowę 66,5 tysięcy nowych lokali, co stanowi wzrost o 70% w porównaniu do analogicznego okresu rok wcześniej. Ten wzrost jest zarówno efektem niskiej bazy z roku poprzedniego, jak i wpływu programu „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%”. Liczba wydanych pozwoleń na budowę w maju 2024 roku była niższa niż w kwietniu, ale wyższa niż w maju 2023 roku. Spadek wyniósł 1,5% w porównaniu z kwietniem 2024 roku, ale wzrost rok do roku wyniósł niemal 32%.

Obecnie trudno przewidzieć, jak będzie wyglądać przyszłość rynku nieruchomości, ponieważ deweloperzy podchodzą ostrożniej do nowych inwestycji, mając na uwadze brak pewności co do ewentualnego nowego programu rządowego. Jednak istnieje nadzieja na pozytywną zmianę, wynikającą z obniżki stóp procentowych lub wprowadzenia programu „Kredyt na Start”, co zwiększyłoby dostępność kredytów i mogłoby zachęcić nabywców do zakupu mieszkań. Obecnie standardowe kredyty hipoteczne są zbyt drogie dla wielu potencjalnych kupujących. W oczekiwaniu na nowy program dopłat, klienci szukają tańszych alternatyw. Można zauważyć powrót do budowy domów, wspieranego również spadkiem cen materiałów budowlanych. Dane GUS wskazują, że w maju inwestorzy indywidualni rozpoczęli budowę prawie 7,6 tysięcy domów, nieco więcej niż w kwietniu, a w ciągu pięciu miesięcy zainicjowano budowę 32,9 tysiąca domów, co stanowi wzrost o 14% w porównaniu do ubiegłego roku.

The real estate market in Poland is currently experiencing a certain overvaluation, which is becoming more evident in May 2024 after the previous months’ period. According to data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS), the number of dwellings completed in May 2024 decreased both compared to the previous month and year-on-year. Meanwhile, the number of building permits issued also decreased compared to April 2024.

However, this is not an unfamiliar situation in the real estate market. In 2023, the market faced challenges related to interest rate hikes, credit availability restrictions, and high inflation. Since the beginning of 2023, there has been an overall upward trend in the residential construction industry. Nevertheless, in May 2024, there was a more pronounced decline. Construction began on 19,826 dwellings, which represented a 7% decrease compared to April 2024, but at the same time, it was a 21.1% increase compared to the previous year. Developers started construction on nearly 12 thousand dwellings, indicating another decline compared to the previous month, but a 37% increase year-on-year. The number of completed dwellings in May 2024 was 8,813 units, representing a 9% decrease compared to April 2024 and an 18.1% decrease compared to the previous year.

Undoubtedly, the number of property sales is declining month by month, as is the number of reservations. This can be observed, among other things, by the decreasing number of credit applications registered by the Credit Information Bureau (BIK). This suggests that this year’s investment peak may be behind us, and the number of new projects may stabilize at around 10 thousand units per month.

Looking at the period from January to May 2024, construction started on 66,500 new units in Poland, representing a 70% increase compared to the same period the previous year. This growth is both a result of a low base from the previous year and the impact of the „Safe 2% Credit” program. The number of building permits issued in May 2024 was lower than in April but higher than in May 2023. The decrease was 1.5% compared to April 2024, but the year-on-year increase was almost 32%.

Currently, it is difficult to predict the future of the real estate market because developers are approaching new investments cautiously, taking into account the uncertainty regarding any potential new government program. However, there is hope for a positive change resulting from interest rate cuts or the introduction of the „Start Credit” program, which would increase credit availability and could encourage buyers to purchase properties. Currently, standard mortgage loans are too expensive for many potential buyers. While waiting for the new subsidy program, customers are looking for cheaper alternatives. There is a noticeable return to house construction, supported by the decline in the prices of construction materials. GUS data indicates that in May, individual investors started construction on nearly 7.6 thousand houses, slightly more than in April, and in the span of five months, construction was initiated on 32.9 thousand houses, representing a 14% increase compared to the previous year.