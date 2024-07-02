Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Tereny w Katowicach nabycie przez Grupę DEKPOL

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd Dekpol S.A. informuje o ważnym kroku podjętym przez spółkę DEKPOL Inwestycje – Katowice Sp. z o.o. w celu rozszerzenia swojej działalności. W dniu 2 lipca 2024 roku, firma zawarła przedwstępną umowę nabycia niezabudowanych nieruchomości gruntowych o łącznej powierzchni 0,79 ha w Katowicach.

Wynoszące 6% kapitałów własnych Emitenta na koniec I kwartału 2024 roku, cena netto zakupu tych terenów stanowi korzystną inwestycję dla Grupy DEKPOL. Nabywane nieruchomości mają być przeznaczone na rozwój planowanej inwestycji deweloperskiej. Plan zakłada budowę kompleksu mieszkalno-usługowego o przewidywanej powierzchni użytkowej wynoszącej około 12 tysięcy m2. Prace budowlane mają rozpocząć się w drugim półroczu 2025 roku.

DEKPOL Inwestycje – Katowice Sp. z o.o. jest spółką celową, która jest pośrednio zależna od Zarządu Dekpol S.A. Przedwstępna umowa nabycia terenów została zawarta z podmiotem niepowiązanym z Grupą Kapitałową Emitenta. Strony zobowiązały się do zawarcia umów przyrzeczonych nabycia nieruchomości, jednak z pewnymi zastrzeżeniami.

Umowa Przedwstępna przewiduje możliwość odstąpienia od umowy w całości lub części w przypadkach w niej określonych. Warunki transakcji oraz prawa pierwokupu, przysługujące Gminie Miasta Katowice, mają również wpływ na finalizację tej umowy. Decyzja o pozwoleniu na budowę oraz prawa do dokumentacji projektowych również stanowią podstawy decyzji w tym zakresie.

Zakup tych terenów jest istotnym krokiem dla Grupy DEKPOL, poszerzając jej możliwości inwestycyjne o kolejne atrakcyjne lokalizacje. Realizacja planowanej inwestycji w Katowicach przyczyni się do rozwoju miasta, poprawy infrastruktury mieszkaniowej oraz stworzenia nowych miejsc pracy. Jest to także kolejny dowód na udane inwestycje Grupy DEKPOL na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce.

Zarząd Dekpol S.A. has announced an important step taken by its subsidiary, DEKPOL Inwestycje – Katowice Sp. z o.o., in expanding its operations. On July 2, 2024, the company signed a preliminary agreement to acquire undeveloped land with a total area of 0.79 hectares in Katowice.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, the purchase price of these lands, representing 6% of the Issuer’s equity, is a favorable investment for the DEKPOL Group. The acquired properties are intended for the development of a planned real estate project. The plan involves the construction of a residential and commercial complex with an expected usable area of approximately 12,000 square meters. Construction work is set to begin in the second half of 2025.

DEKPOL Inwestycje – Katowice Sp. z o.o. is a special purpose vehicle indirectly owned by the Management Board of Dekpol S.A. The preliminary agreement for the acquisition of the lands was concluded with an entity unrelated to the Issuer’s Capital Group. The parties have committed to concluding conditional property purchase agreements, but with certain reservations.

The Preliminary Agreement provides for the possibility of full or partial termination of the agreement in specified cases. The conditions of the transaction and the right of first refusal held by the Municipality of Katowice also have an impact on the finalization of this agreement. The decision to grant the construction permit and the rights to project documentation also serve as the basis for decisions in this regard.

The acquisition of these lands is a significant step for the DEKPOL Group, expanding its investment opportunities to include additional attractive locations. The implementation of the planned investment in Katowice will contribute to the development of the city, improvement of housing infrastructure, and the creation of new jobs. It is also further evidence of the successful real estate investments of the DEKPOL Group in the Polish market.

