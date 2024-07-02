Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce wciąż trwa

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu Knight Frank, ceny mieszkań w Polsce wzrosły nominalnie o 13 procent w ciągu ostatnich 12 miesięcy. Jest to trzeci wynik wśród 56 analizowanych rynków mieszkaniowych na świecie. Chociaż wynik ten jest niższy od średniego długoterminowego trendu z ostatnich 20 lat, to nadal wskazuje na trwający wzrost cen nieruchomości w kraju.

Wzrost cen mieszkań można zaobserwować również na globalnym rynku. Raport wskazuje, że 82 proc. badanych rynków odnotowało roczny wzrost cen w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku, co jest najlepszym wynikiem od IV kwartału 2022 roku. Jednak uwzględniając inflację, ceny nieruchomości spadły o 0,4 proc.

W porównaniu do innych analizowanych krajów, wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce osiągnął wartość dwucyfrową, co stawia nasz kraj w gronie sześciu państw o największym wzroście cen nieruchomości. Mimo że rynki europejskie ogółem odnotowały spadki cen, Polska jest jednym z nielicznych krajów, które odnotowały wzrost.

Jednak raport wskazuje również na pewne wyzwania dla polskiego rynku mieszkaniowego. Wzrost kosztów zadłużenia oraz ograniczona dostępność cenowa mogą spowolnić wzrost cen w przyszłości. Dlatego eksperci z Knight Frank prognozują, że wzrost ten może się z czasem zmniejszyć.

Pomimo tych potencjalnych trudności, rynek mieszkaniowy w Polsce nadal wydaje się stabilny i atrakcyjny dla inwestorów. Wzrost cen mieszkań jest wskaźnikiem rozwijającej się gospodarki oraz rosnącego zainteresowania nieruchomościami w kraju.

The real estate industry in Poland has seen a significant increase in housing prices, according to the latest report by Knight Frank. The report reveals that residential property prices in Poland have risen by 13 percent in the past 12 months. This places Poland in the third position among 56 analyzed housing markets worldwide. Although this growth rate is lower than the long-term average trend of the past 20 years, it still indicates an ongoing increase in property prices in the country.

This increase in housing prices can also be observed on a global scale. The report indicates that 82 percent of the surveyed markets experienced a year-on-year increase in prices in the first quarter of 2024, which is the highest result since the fourth quarter of 2022. However, when taking inflation into account, property prices actually decreased by 0.4 percent.

In comparison to other countries analyzed in the report, Poland has achieved double-digit growth in housing prices, placing it among the top six countries with the highest increase in property prices. While overall European markets have recorded price declines, Poland is one of the few countries that has seen an increase.

However, the report also highlights certain challenges for the Polish housing market. The rise in borrowing costs and limited affordability may slow down the growth of prices in the future. Therefore, experts at Knight Frank forecast that this growth rate may decrease over time.

Despite these potential difficulties, the housing market in Poland still appears to be stable and attractive to investors. The increase in housing prices is an indicator of a developing economy and growing interest in real estate in the country.