Zmienione przepisy dotyczące opodatkowania budowli i budynków

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowa ustawa zmieniająca przepisy dotyczące opodatkowania budowli i budynków w Polsce wzbudziła duże zainteresowanie ze strony podatników oraz samorządowców. Projekt nowych przepisów został zainicjowany po przełomowym wyroku Trybunału Konstytucyjnego, który uznał dotychczasową definicję budowli za niekonstytucyjną. Ustawodawca ma teraz 18 miesięcy na wprowadzenie stosownych zmian, a podatnicy będą mogli zastosować nowe regulacje już przy rozliczaniu podatku za 2025 rok.

Nowa definicja budowli będzie bardziej szczegółowa i uwzględni różne rodzaje obiektów, takie jak mosty, oczyszczalnie ścieków i parkingi. Jednocześnie, definicja ta zostawia pewne pole do interpretacji, obejmując również instalacje i urządzenia techniczne stanowiące całość techniczno-użytkową wraz z danymi budowlami.

Ustawodawca zdecydował się na wylistowanie obiektów, które będą uważane za budowle. Wprowadzenie tej zmiany może prowadzić do reklasyfikacji i zwiększenia podstawy opodatkowania niektórych obiektów, takich jak zbiorniki silosowe i obiekty kontenerowe.

Nowe przepisy obejmują również instalacje i urządzenia stanowiące całość techniczno-użytkową z budowlami wymienionymi w ustawie. To może rodzić wątpliwości interpretacyjne oraz potencjalne konflikty między podatnikami a organami podatkowymi.

Projekt nowelizacji przepisów dotyczących opodatkowania budowli i budynków jest najważniejszym zmianą w tej dziedzinie od wielu lat. Wprowadzone zmiany mogą prowadzić do nowych sporów pomiędzy podatnikami a samorządami oraz wpływać na opodatkowanie różnych obiektów.

Autorzy: Tomasz Rolewicz – Partner w Dziale Doradztwa Podatkowego, EY Polska; Marcin Kukuła – Starszy Menedżer w Dziale Doradztwa Podatkowego, EY Polska

The new law that is changing the tax regulations regarding buildings and structures in Poland has generated significant interest from taxpayers and local government officials. The project for the new regulations was initiated after a groundbreaking ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal, which deemed the previous definition of buildings to be unconstitutional. The legislator now has 18 months to implement the necessary changes, and taxpayers will be able to apply the new regulations when filing their taxes for the year 2025.

The new definition of buildings will be more detailed and will include various types of structures such as bridges, sewage treatment plants, and parking lots. At the same time, this definition leaves some room for interpretation, also encompassing installations and technical equipment that form a technical-functional whole with the buildings.

The legislator has decided to list the objects that will be considered as buildings. The implementation of this change may lead to reclassification and an increase in the tax base for certain objects, such as silo tanks and container facilities.

The new regulations also include installations and equipment that form a technical-functional whole with the buildings listed in the law. This may raise interpretational uncertainties and potential conflicts between taxpayers and tax authorities.

The project to amend the provisions regarding the taxation of buildings and structures is the most significant change in this field in many years. The implemented changes may lead to new disputes between taxpayers and local governments and affect the taxation of various objects.

Source: Nowa ustawa dotyczy budowli i budynków: ewolucja definicji struktur technicznych [EY.com]

