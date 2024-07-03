Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowa prognoza sprzedaży mieszkań na rynku nieruchomości

Indeks zmiany tempa sprzedaży mieszkań kolejny raz spadł i osiągnął najniższy odczyt w historii – wynika z analizy analityków. W czerwcu około połowa ankietowanych deweloperów przewiduje stabilizację sprzedaży na obecnym poziomie, ale prawie jedna trzecia przewiduje dalszy spadek sprzedaży. Tylko co szósty deweloper spodziewa się wzrostu sprzedaży w nadchodzących miesiącach.

Analitycy zauważają, że oczekiwania deweloperów odzwierciedlają sytuację na rynku. Dane z portalu Tabelaofert.pl pokazują, że sprzedaż na 15 rynkach była w trendzie spadkowym.

Według prognozy deweloperów z trzech miesięcy temu, ceny mieszkań miały się stabilizować. Aktualne dane potwierdzają tę prognozę, pokazując minimalne zmiany cen w siedmiu z 15 miast. Deweloperzy obserwują rzeczywistą ocenę sytuacji na rynku i dostosowują się do niej.

Mimo spadających cen i zmniejszonego popytu, deweloperzy są nadal w pełni zaangażowani w rynek nieruchomości. Wielu z nich wierzy, że stabilizacja sprzedaży jest już blisko. Jednakże, liczba deweloperów przewidujących dalszy spadek sprzedaży jest znacząca, co może wpływać na ich strategie biznesowe w najbliższej przyszłości.

Prognoza deweloperów jest cennym wskaźnikiem dla całego rynku nieruchomości. Daje ona informacje na temat panujących trendów i oczekiwań, co pozwala na podejmowanie lepiej przemyślanych decyzji zarówno dla deweloperów, jak i dla klientów.

According to the analysis by analysts, the sales growth rate index for the real estate market has reached its lowest point in history. In June, approximately half of the surveyed developers predict sales to stabilize at the current level, but almost one-third expects further decline in sales. Only one in six developers expects sales to increase in the coming months.

Analysts note that the developers’ expectations reflect the market situation. Data from the website Tabelaofert.pl shows that sales in 15 markets have been trending downwards.

According to the forecast made by developers three months ago, housing prices were expected to stabilize. Current data confirms this forecast, showing minimal price changes in seven out of the 15 cities. Developers are closely monitoring the actual market situation and adjusting accordingly.

Despite falling prices and reduced demand, developers remain fully committed to the real estate market. Many of them believe that sales stabilization is imminent. However, the significant number of developers predicting further sales decline may impact their business strategies in the near future.

The developers’ forecast is a valuable indicator for the entire real estate market. It provides insights into prevailing trends and expectations, enabling more informed decision-making for both developers and customers.

Additional information and industry insights can be found at National Association of Realtors and Jones Lang LaSalle. These websites offer comprehensive resources for understanding the current state of the real estate market, market forecasts, and industry-wide issues and trends.