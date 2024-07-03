Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Atrakcyjna nieruchomość w Jaśle – Idealne miejsce do wykończenia według własnego gustu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Mamy przyjemność zaprezentować Państwu nieruchomość z ogromnym potencjałem, która znajduje się w Jaśle. Dom o powierzchni około 100m2, posadowiony na działce o powierzchni 5,8 ara, może stać się idealnym miejscem do zrealizowania wymarzonego mieszkania.

Jednym z głównych atutów tej nieruchomości jest jej lokalizacja. Dom położony jest w cichej dzielnicy Jasła, gdzie większość budynków to nowe, jednorodzinne domy. Bliskość zarówno natury, jak i dogodne połączenie z centrum miasta sprawiają, że to idealne miejsce na odpoczynek po ciężkim dniu.

Budynek został przykryty blacho-dachówką, a okna wykonane są z PCV. W trakcie remontu wykonano nową instalację elektryczną, wylewki oraz odwodnienie. Dom składa się z 3 pokoi, kuchni, łazienki, toalety oraz poddasza, które można zaadaptować na kolejne dwa pokoje i łazienkę. Dodatkowym atutem jest częściowe podpiwniczenie budynku.

Nieruchomość została podłączona do wszystkich niezbędnych mediów, takich jak prąd, gaz, woda oraz kanalizacja miejska. Dojazd do domu jest bezpośredni z drogi asfaltowej.

Budynek wymaga jeszcze wykończenia, co daje przyszłemu właścicielowi nieograniczone możliwości aranżacyjne. Dla tych, którzy marzą o stworzeniu swojego wymarzonego domu, ta oferta staje się idealna.

Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z tą unikalną nieruchomością i skorzystania z okazji, aby stworzyć wymarzone miejsce do życia, dostosowane do swojego własnego pomysłu i gustu. Nr oferty: 799.

The real estate industry in Jaśle is currently showing great potential, with numerous opportunities for development and investment. The location of this specific property is one of its main advantages. It is situated in a quiet neighborhood, surrounded by newly-built single-family houses. The proximity to nature, as well as the convenient connection to the city center, make it an ideal place to relax after a long day.

The house itself is approximately 100m2 in size and is located on a plot of land measuring 5.8 ara. It has been covered with a metal roof and features PVC windows. During the renovation process, new electrical installations, screed, and drainage systems were installed. The house consists of 3 rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, a toilet, and an attic that can be adapted into two additional rooms and a bathroom. It also has a partially basement.

All necessary utilities, such as electricity, gas, water, and sewage, have been connected to the property. Access to the house is directly from an asphalt road.

It is important to note that the building still requires finishing touches, providing the future owner with unlimited possibilities for customization and interior design. For those who dream of creating their ideal home, this offer is perfect.

We invite you to explore this unique property and take advantage of the opportunity to create a dream living space tailored to your own ideas and tastes. Offer number: 799.