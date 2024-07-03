Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkań w Polsce stabilizują się, ale rynek nadal odczuwa brak wsparcia klienta kredytowego

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Dane analityków wskazują, że brak programu wsparcia klienta kredytowego w drugim półroczu może skutkować umiarkowanie spowolnioną sprzedażą mieszkań w nadchodzących miesiącach. W połączeniu z odbudowującą się podażą, dynamiczny wzrost cen mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym może wypłaszczyć się w ujęciu nominalnym.

Ekspert portalu Rynekpierwotny.pl ocenia, że malejący popyt nie wymusi obniżek cen ze strony deweloperów, zwłaszcza w największych metropoliach, gdzie podaż nowych mieszkań nie jest na tyle duża, by firmy musiały je wyprzedawać za wszelką cenę. Choć zaostrzająca się konkurencja skłoniła niektóre firmy do niewielkich obniżek oraz promocji w postaci rabatów czy gratisów, głównie dotyczą one mniej popularnych lokalizacji i ostatnich dostępnych mieszkań w zakończonych inwestycjach.

Ewa Palus, analityczka Rednet Property Group, stwierdza, że rynek mieszkań może się stabilizować w kolejnych miesiącach, ponieważ ceny przestały dynamicznie rosnąć. Jednak wysokie oprocentowanie kredytów stanowi barierę dla osób, które chciałyby zmienić mieszkanie na większe. Zdaniem Palus, ta grupa może wrócić na rynek i rezerwować mieszkania pod koniec roku, aby być gotową na złożenie wniosku o dotowany kredyt na początku 2025 roku.

Mimo stabilizacji cen, deweloperzy wciąż mają dużą ofertę na rynku. Część z nich wprowadziła specjalne oferty, takie jak przedłużone rezerwacje, w celu zachęcenia klientów do finalizacji transakcji po wejściu w życie nowych przepisów. Pytanie, czy takie rezerwacje zostaną przedłużone po omówieniu ich przez resort rozwoju.

The real estate industry in Poland is facing potential challenges in the coming months due to the lack of a mortgage customer support program. Analysts predict that this could result in a moderate slowdown in home sales. Additionally, with the increasing supply of new apartments, the dynamic growth of housing prices in the primary market may flatten in nominal terms.

According to an expert from the Rynekpierwotny.pl portal, the decreasing demand is unlikely to force developers to lower prices, especially in major cities where the supply of new homes is not large enough for companies to sell them at any price. Although intensified competition has led some companies to make slight discounts or promotional offers such as discounts or freebies, these mainly apply to less popular locations and the last available apartments in completed projects.

Ewa Palus, an analyst from Rednet Property Group, suggests that the housing market may stabilize in the following months as prices have stopped growing dynamically. However, the high interest rates on loans are a barrier for people who would like to upgrade to a larger apartment. Palus believes that this group may return to the market and start reserving apartments towards the end of the year in order to be ready to apply for subsidized loans in early 2025.

Despite the stabilization of prices, developers still have a large inventory on the market. Some of them have introduced special offers, such as extended reservations, to encourage customers to finalize transactions after the new regulations take effect. The question remains whether such reservations will be extended after being reviewed by the Ministry of Development.

