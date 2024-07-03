Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkaniowe w Polsce ulegają zmianie: Prognoza deweloperów

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Robert Chojnacki, prezes zarządu Rednet24, opublikował wyniki najnowszego badania nastrojów deweloperów. W jego wpisie na LinkedIn stwierdził, że deweloperzy już nie wierzą w wzrost cen mieszkań, ale nie spodziewają się również ich spadku. Badanie pokazuje, że 80% deweloperów oczekuje stabilizacji cen, podczas gdy tylko 7% spodziewa się ich spadku.

Chojnacki zwrócił również uwagę na zmianę w prognozach sprzedaży. Jeszcze rok temu żadna firma nie przewidywała spadku sprzedaży, a obecnie już ponad 31% deweloperów spodziewa się tego scenariusza.

Opublikowane dane pokazują, że rynek nieruchomości w Polsce może podlegać zmianom. Indeks Nastrojów Deweloperów dotyczący zmiany cen mieszkań wykazuje wyraźny trend spadkowy. Indeks ten spadł z poziomu 0,76 do 0,06 w analizowanym okresie od maja poprzedniego roku do czerwca 2024 roku, co stanowi najniższy poziom w całym badanym okresie.

Podobne tendencje można zauważyć w indeksie dotyczącym tempa sprzedaży. Indeks ten również wykazuje tendencję spadkową, osiągając wartość -0,15 w czerwcu 2024 roku. W maju poprzedniego roku żadna firma nie przewidywała spadku tempa sprzedaży, a teraz już 31,3% deweloperów spodziewa się tego scenariusza.

Dane te pokazują, że deweloperzy w Polsce mają obecnie mniej optymistyczne prognozy dotyczące cen i sprzedaży mieszkań. Stabilizacja cen i spadek sprzedaży są możliwymi scenariuszami na najbliższe miesiące. Deweloperzy muszą dostosować się do zmieniającej się sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości i odpowiednio planować swoje strategie sprzedażowe.

The real estate industry in Poland is currently experiencing a shift in market sentiment, as indicated by the latest developer sentiment survey conducted by Rednet24. According to Robert Chojnacki, the CEO of Rednet24, developers are no longer believing in an upward trend in housing prices, but they are also not expecting a decrease. The survey reveals that 80% of developers anticipate a stabilization in prices, while only 7% foresee a decline.

Chojnacki also draws attention to the changing sales forecasts. Just a year ago, no companies predicted a decrease in sales, but now over 31% of developers are expecting this scenario. These findings suggest that the real estate market in Poland may be subject to fluctuations.

The Developer Sentiment Index, which measures the change in housing prices, clearly indicates a downward trend. The index has fallen from 0.76 to 0.06 between May of the previous year and June 2024, marking the lowest level during the entire period analyzed.

Similar trends can be observed in the index related to the pace of sales. This index also shows a downward tendency, reaching a value of -0.15 in June 2024. In May of the previous year, no companies predicted a decrease in sales pace, but now 31.3% of developers anticipate this scenario.

These data highlight that developers in Poland currently have less optimistic forecasts regarding housing prices and sales. Stabilization of prices and a decline in sales are potential scenarios for the coming months. As a result, developers must adapt to the changing market conditions and plan their sales strategies accordingly.

