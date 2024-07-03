Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny nieruchomości w Polsce rosną o 13% w ciągu roku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości na polskim rynku mieszkaniowym odnotowały wzrost o 13% w ciągu ostatniego roku, co daje Polsce 3. miejsce pod względem tempa wzrostu cen. Dane te zostały podane przez firmę Knight Frank, która śledzi sytuację na 56 rynkach na świecie. Tym samym Polska znajduje się w gronie krajów, gdzie ceny nieruchomości dynamicznie rosną.

Chociaż wzrost cen na polskim rynku wynosi 13%, jest to nadal poniżej średniego długoterminowego trendu z ostatnich 20 lat, który wynosi 5,6%. Jednakże, w porównaniu z innymi analizowanymi krajami, Polska plasuje się w pierwszej trójce pod względem tempa wzrostu cen.

Główne przyczyny tego wzrostu cen to spadek kosztów zadłużenia oraz ograniczona liczba dostępnych nieruchomości na sprzedaż. Wiele krajów zmaga się również z tymi samymi problemami, co prowadzi do podobnego wzrostu cen na ich rynkach nieruchomościowych.

Wpływ na wzrost cen ma również obecna sytuacja na rynku wynajmu. Duże zapotrzebowanie na wynajem, generowane między innymi przez uchodźców z Ukrainy, sprawia, że zakup nieruchomości staje się dobrą formą ochrony kapitału przed inflacją. Pomimo rosnących kosztów kredytów hipotecznych i ich mniejszej dostępności, popyt na rynku mieszkań w Polsce nadal jest silny, a podaż nie jest w stanie sprostać zapotrzebowaniu.

Wciąż wysoka inflacja na wielu rynkach na świecie sprawia, że realny wzrost cen nieruchomości jest ujemny. Jednakże, mimo spadku siły nabywczej, rynek nieruchomości w Polsce nadal ma potencjał do wzrostu, zwłaszcza w kontekście programów rządowych wspierających sektor nieruchomościowy.

The Polish real estate market has experienced a 13% increase in prices over the past year, ranking Poland as the third country in terms of price growth rate. This data was provided by Knight Frank, a company that monitors the situation in 56 markets worldwide. Poland is among the countries where property prices are growing dynamically.

Although the price growth in the Polish market is 13%, it is still below the long-term average trend of the last 20 years, which stands at 5.6%. However, compared to other analyzed countries, Poland ranks in the top three in terms of price growth rate.

The main reasons for this price growth are the decrease in borrowing costs and the limited number of available properties for sale. Many countries are also facing the same issues, which leads to similar price increases in their real estate markets.

The current rental market also has an impact on price growth. The high demand for rentals, generated in part by refugees from Ukraine, makes purchasing properties a good form of capital protection against inflation. Despite the increasing costs of mortgage loans and their limited availability, the demand for housing in Poland remains strong, and the supply is unable to meet the demand.

High inflation in many markets worldwide has resulted in negative real price growth in the real estate sector. However, despite the decrease in purchasing power, the real estate market in Poland still has the potential for growth, especially in the context of government programs supporting the real estate sector.