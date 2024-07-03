Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kościół na Białołęce: Nowa interpretacja tradycji budowli sakralnych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kościoły w Polsce zwykle są pełne ornamentów, dzwonnic i ozdobnych wejść. Jednak nowy kościół na Białołęce w Warszawie zmienia dotychczasowe wyobrażenie świątyń w naszym kraju. Mowa tutaj o nietypowym projekcie, który został zrealizowany przy ulicy Myśliborskiej dla parafii Matki Bożej Pompejańskiej.

Budowla wyróżnia się surowością i minimalistycznym stylem. Fasady kościoła wykonane są z betonu, a brak dzwonnicy, kolumn oraz bogatego zdobienia sprawiają, że budynek ma nowoczesny i unikalny wygląd. Wejście do kościoła prowadzi przez przeszkloną kruchtę, a w głównej nawie znajduje się prosty ołtarz.

Nie tylko wygląd świątyni odbiega od tradycji. Kościół składa się z czterech kondygnacji, w tym jednej podziemnej i trzech nadziemnych. W kondygnacji podziemnej znajduje się garaż oraz pomieszczenia techniczne, a także wielofunkcyjna sala oraz pomieszczenia sanitarne, które mają służyć różnym celom.

Projekt ten, choć odmienny od typowych kościołów w Polsce, jest interesującym przykładem reinterpretacji tradycyjnych budowli sakralnych. Minimalistyczny styl i funkcjonalne rozwiązania sprawiają, że ta nowa świątynia jest unikatowa i stanowi ciekawą alternatywę dla tradycyjnej architektury religijnej.

The unique design and construction of the church in Białołęka, Warsaw, highlight a departure from the traditional style of churches in Poland. With its minimalist aesthetic and lack of ornate decorations, the building stands out among the conventional religious structures in the country. The church’s façades are made of concrete, and its modern and distinctive appearance is further enhanced by the absence of a bell tower and columns. The entrance to the church is through a glass-covered narthex, leading to a simple altar in the main nave.

In addition to its unconventional appearance, the church is also notable for its four levels, including one underground and three above ground. The underground level houses a garage, technical rooms, a multifunctional hall, and sanitary facilities. This variety of spaces allows for different purposes and functions within the church.

This project serves as an interesting example of reinterpretation when it comes to traditional religious buildings in Poland. The church’s minimalist style and functional solutions make it a unique place of worship and an intriguing alternative to conventional religious architecture.

