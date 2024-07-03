Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomości. Deweloperzy optymistyczni co do stabilizacji cen mieszkań

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego Indeksu Nastrojów Deweloperów, opracowanego przez portal tabelaofert.pl, obserwujemy poziom 0,06 pkt, co sygnalizuje stabilizację cen mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym. To najniższy odczyt od 14 miesięcy.

Z analizy wynika, że 80 proc. deweloperów oczekuje stabilizacji cen w krótkim terminie, 13 proc. spodziewa się wzrostu, natomiast 7 proc. przewiduje spadek. Oczekiwania deweloperów zgadzają się z rzeczywistością, ponieważ w czerwcu ceny mieszkań w 7 z 15 miast Polski zmieniły się w granicach od -0,2 proc. do +0,2 proc. Jest to realna ocena sytuacji przez deweloperów.

Indeks zmiany tempa sprzedaży mieszkań również pokazuje negatywny trend drugi miesiąc z rzędu. Wartość tego wskaźnika wyniosła -0,15 pkt, co stanowi najniższy poziom od 14 miesięcy. W czerwcu 2024 roku 49,6 proc. ankietowanych deweloperów przewidywało stabilizację sprzedaży na obecnym poziomie. Jednak prawie co trzeci respondent (31,3 proc.) spodziewał się dalszego spadku sprzedaży. Tylko 16,5 proc. deweloperów przewidywało wzrost tempa sprzedaży w nadchodzących miesiącach.

Prezes zarządu Rednet24, Robert Chojnacki, zauważa, że deweloperzy już nie wierzą w wzrost cen, ale jednocześnie nie przewidują spadków. Według niego, nadchodzące pół roku będzie okresem stabilizacji cen, a program „Mieszkanie na Start” nie zmieni tego stanu rzeczy. Chojnacki twierdzi także, że możliwość zakupu mieszkań przez pewną grupę osób z pewnością poprawi sprzedaż i przyczyni się do ustabilizowania rynku nieruchomości.

The latest Index of Developer Sentiment, developed by the portal tabelaofert.pl, indicates a level of 0.06 points, signaling a stabilization of property prices in the primary market. This is the lowest reading in 14 months.

According to the analysis, 80% of developers expect price stability in the short term, 13% anticipate growth, while 7% foresee a decline. Developer expectations align with reality, as in June, prices of apartments in 7 out of 15 Polish cities changed within the range of -0.2% to +0.2%. This is a realistic assessment of the situation by developers.

The index of sales pace also reveals a negative trend for the second consecutive month. The value of this indicator stood at -0.15 points, the lowest level in 14 months. In June 2024, 49.6% of surveyed developers predicted sales stabilization at the current level. However, nearly one-third of respondents (31.3%) expected further sales decline. Only 16.5% of developers foresaw an increase in sales pace in the coming months.

Robert Chojnacki, the CEO of Rednet24, points out that developers no longer believe in price growth but at the same time do not anticipate declines. According to him, the upcoming six months will be a period of price stabilization, and the „Mieszkanie na Start” program will not change this state of affairs. Chojnacki also claims that the opportunity for a certain group of people to purchase apartments will undoubtedly improve sales and contribute to the stabilization of the real estate market.

