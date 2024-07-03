Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowoczesne mieszkania w osiedlu Stacja Wola z inteligentnymi rozwiązaniami

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Archicom, renomowany deweloper, rozpoczął sprzedaż nowych mieszkań w ostatniej części osiedla Stacja Wola w Warszawie. Wyróżniające się nieruchomości oferują powierzchnię od 29 do 133 mkw., dostępne w różnych układach, od kawalerek po przestronne lokale z pięcioma pokojami. Projekt osiedla został powierzony doświadczonej pracowni architektonicznej Medusa Group, gwarantującej wysoką jakość i unikalny design.

Jedną z najciekawszych cech nowych mieszkań jest zastosowanie systemu inteligentnego domu. Dzięki niemu mieszkańcy będą mieli możliwość zdalnego sterowania oświetleniem, regulacji temperatury oraz wyłączania urządzeń elektrycznych za pomocą smartfonu lub głosu. Pakiet startowy inteligentnych rozwiązań można dodatkowo rozbudować, dostosowując do indywidualnych preferencji i potrzeb.

Warto zaznaczyć, że mieszkania z dwóch pierwszych etapów osiedla zostały już wyprzedane, co świadczy o dużej popularności inwestycji. Deweloper dba również o komfort i zadowolenie mieszkańców, oferując im dostęp do klubu mieszkańca oraz atrakcyjne rozwiązania rekreacyjne. Na terenie osiedla powstały m.in. szklarnie, gdzie można uprawiać własne warzywa i kwiaty, plenerowa siłownia, zielone dziedzińce oraz strefa zabaw dla najmłodszych.

Realizacja ostatniego etapu Stacji Wola deweloper planuje na drugą połowę 2026 roku. Budynek zostanie zaprojektowany w taki sposób, aby wyżej znajdowały się lokale premium, natomiast niższe piętra zostaną zagospodarowane przez mieszkania utrzymane w charakterystycznym dla osiedla designie.

Nowoczesne mieszkania w osiedlu Stacja Wola to nie tylko doskonała inwestycja, ale także wyjątkowa okazja do życia w komfortowym i innowacyjnym mieszkaniu. Mieszkańcy będą mogli cieszyć się funkcjonalnością inteligentnych rozwiązań oraz bogatą infrastrukturą osiedla, która zapewni im możliwość aktywnego wypoczynku i rozwijania swoich pasji.

The real estate industry in Warsaw, Poland is experiencing a surge in popularity, with renowned developer Archicom beginning the sale of new apartments in the final phase of the Stacja Wola housing estate. These distinctive properties offer a range of sizes, from 29 to 133 square meters, and are available in various layouts, from studios to spacious five-room units. The architectural design of the housing estate has been entrusted to the experienced firm Medusa Group, ensuring high quality and unique design.

One of the most interesting features of the new apartments is the implementation of a smart home system. This system allows residents to remotely control lighting, temperature regulation, and the switching off of electrical devices using a smartphone or voice commands. The initial package of smart solutions can be further expanded and customized to individual preferences and needs.

It is worth noting that the apartments from the first two phases of the housing estate have already been sold out, indicating the high demand for this investment. The developer also prioritizes the comfort and satisfaction of the residents, offering them access to a resident’s club and attractive recreational facilities. The housing estate features, among others, greenhouses where residents can cultivate their own vegetables and flowers, an outdoor gym, green courtyards, and a playground for children.

The completion of the final phase of Stacja Wola is planned for the second half of 2026. The building will be designed in such a way that premium units will be located on higher floors, while lower floors will be occupied by apartments designed in the characteristic style of the housing estate.

These modern apartments in the Stacja Wola housing estate offer not only an excellent investment opportunity but also a unique chance to live in a comfortable and innovative home. Residents will be able to enjoy the functionality of smart solutions and the rich infrastructure of the housing estate, which will provide them with opportunities for active leisure and the pursuit of their passions.

For more information about Archicom and the Stacja Wola housing estate, please visit their website.