Planowane apartamenty nad morzem – nowa inwestycja Allcon

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Allcon, renomowany deweloper z Trójmiasta, zapowiada rozpoczęcie kolejnej inwestycji mieszkaniowej poza obszarem metropolii. Tym razem firma planuje budowę apartamentów nad morzem, w malowniczym regionie Łeby.

Główną atrakcją projektu będzie lokalizacja. Budynki o powierzchni około 5 hektarów zostaną otoczone zielenią oraz częściowo zachowanym drzewostanem. Co więcej, planowane jest przesadzenie około 20-30 starych, zdrowych drzew, głównie dębów, aby zachować charakter i piękno tego miejsca. Ponadto, w planach dewelopera znajduje się również stworzenie ogrodów deszczowych, które będą służyć nie tylko jako ozdoba, ale także jako metoda pozyskiwania wody deszczowej.

Projekt Archipelag Łeba będzie rozwijany etapami, a cały proces budowlany przewiduje kilkanaście lat. Pierwszy budynki mają pomieścić 34 nowoczesne apartamenty, które stanowić będą idealne rozwiązanie dla osób marzących o nadmorskim second home, gdzie można odpocząć o każdej porze roku.

Allcon, jako firma skupiająca się na ekologii, certyfikuje swoje inwestycje w międzynarodowym systemie BREEAM. Z radością informujemy, że niedawno jedna z inwestycji dewelopera – Apartamenty Atrium Oliva w Gdańsku – otrzymała prestiżowy certyfikat BREEAM Final w kategorii New Construction: Residential. To pierwsza inwestycja w Trójmieście, która może pochwalić się tym zaszczytnym wyróżnieniem.

Nowe apartamenty nad morzem to doskonała inwestycja dla osób pragnących cieszyć się urokami pięknego regionu Łeby. Współczesna architektura, dbałość o zielone otoczenie i spełnianie najwyższych standardów ekologicznych – to cechy, które będą wyróżniały tę nową inwestycję Allcon.

Allcon, a renowned developer from the Tricity region, announces the start of another residential investment project outside the metropolitan area. This time, the company plans to build apartments by the sea in the picturesque region of Łeba.

The main attraction of the project will be its location. The buildings, covering an area of approximately 5 hectares, will be surrounded by greenery and partially preserved forest. Furthermore, the developer plans to transplant about 20-30 old, healthy trees, mainly oaks, to preserve the character and beauty of the place. In addition, the developer’s plans also include the creation of rain gardens, which will serve not only as decoration but also as a method of rainwater harvesting.

The Archipelag Łeba project will be developed in stages, with the entire construction process expected to span several years. The first buildings will accommodate 34 modern apartments, providing an ideal solution for those dreaming of a seaside second home where they can relax at any time of the year.

As an environmentally conscious company, Allcon certifies its investments in the international BREEAM system. We are pleased to announce that recently one of the developer’s investments – Apartamenty Atrium Oliva in Gdańsk – received the prestigious BREEAM Final certificate in the New Construction: Residential category. This is the first investment in the Tricity region to be honored with this prestigious distinction.

The new apartments by the sea are an excellent investment for those wishing to enjoy the charms of the beautiful Łeba region. Contemporary architecture, care for the green surroundings, and meeting the highest ecological standards are the features that will distinguish this new Allcon investment.

