Rynek nieruchomości w USA bije rekordy, pomimo spadku sprzedaży

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny mieszkań w USA osiągnęły rekordowe poziomy, mimo że liczba transakcji spadła o 6%. Według raportu National Association of Realtors, mediana ceny ofertowej mieszkań wzrosła o prawie 6% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego, osiągając wartość 419 300 dolarów. Jednocześnie faktyczna sprzedaż nieruchomości spadła do 4,1 miliona, co jest o 6% mniej niż w poprzednim kwartale i o 40% niższe niż przed objęciem prezydentury przez Joe Bidena.

Ten paradoksowy wynik może być wynikiem wysokich kosztów hipotecznych, przekraczających 7,5%. Wysokie ceny lokum zastępczego mogą powodować mniejszą liczbę transakcji, pomimo rosnących cen ofertowych.

Również na rynku walutowym obserwujemy ciekawe zjawiska. Para USD/JPY osiągnęła rekordowo wysoki poziom 161,91, a japońska waluta nie była tak słaba względem dolara od 1986 roku. Ta sytuacja zwiększa koszty importu dla Japonii, jednocześnie wzmacniając eksport. Słabnący jen motywuje również inwestycje w aktywa poza Japonią, takie jak obligacje USA. Rynkowa oczekiwania dotyczą podwyższenia stóp procentowych przez Bank Japonii w celu wzmocnienia waluty.

Dzisiejsze minutki Rezerwy Federalnej mają wskazać dalsze zamiary Fedu w walce z inflacją. Rynki wykazują wiarę w „miękkie lądowanie”, jednak analiza historyczna pokazuje, że obniżanie stóp procentowych w okresie recesji nie zawsze prowadziło do oczekiwanego efektu. Członkowie Fedu zdają się jednak polegać na „forward guidance” i przekonaniu, że tym razem będzie inaczej.

Choć rynek nieruchomości w USA bije rekordy cenowe, spadek sprzedaży stawia pytania o długoterminową stabilność tego sektora. Wzrost kosztów hipotecznych oraz skomplikowane czynniki zewnętrzne, takie jak sytuacja na rynku walutowym, mogą wpływać na zmiany na tym rynku w nadchodzących miesiącach.

The real estate industry in the United States has seen record-high prices despite a 6% decrease in transactions. According to a report by the National Association of Realtors, the median list price of homes increased by nearly 6% compared to the previous year, reaching $419,300. However, the actual home sales dropped to 4.1 million, which is 6% lower than the previous quarter and 40% lower than before Joe Biden took office as President.

This paradoxical result may be attributed to high mortgage costs exceeding 7.5%. The high prices of alternative accommodation could lead to fewer transactions despite the growing list prices.

In the currency market, interesting phenomena have also been observed. The USD/JPY pair reached a record-high level of 161.91, with the Japanese yen being the weakest against the dollar since 1986. This situation increases import costs for Japan while strengthening exports. The weakening yen also motivates investments in assets outside of Japan, such as US bonds. Market expectations regarding the Bank of Japan’s interest rate hikes to strengthen the currency are also noteworthy.

Today’s Federal Reserve minutes are expected to shed light on the Fed’s further intentions in combating inflation. Markets have faith in a „soft landing,” but historical analysis shows that lowering interest rates during a recession does not always lead to the expected outcome. However, Fed members seem to rely on „forward guidance” and the belief that this time will be different.

Although the US real estate market is setting price records, the decline in sales raises questions about the long-term stability of this sector. The increase in mortgage costs and the complexity of external factors, such as the situation in the currency market, may have an impact on changes in this market in the coming months.

