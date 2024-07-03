Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zwiększona ochrona dla nabywców nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowy przepis, który wchodzi w życie od 2 lipca, zapewnia zwiększoną ochronę dla osób nabywających domy lub mieszkania na podstawie umowy deweloperskiej. Oznacza to, że wszyscy nabywcy, którzy podpisują umowę deweloperską od tego dnia, są objęci ochroną Deweloperskiego Funduszu Gwarancyjnego (DFG).

Ochrona DFG ma na celu zagwarantowanie zwrotu wszystkich środków wpłaconych na poczet zakupu nieruchomości w określonych ustawowo sytuacjach. Jest to ważne dla nabywców, którzy inwestują swoje oszczędności i czas w zakup domu lub mieszkania. DFG znacząco zwiększa bezpieczeństwo takich transakcji.

Przepisy wprowadzają dwuletni okres przejściowy, który umożliwiał sprzedaż nieruchomości na starych zasadach bez ochrony DFG. Inwestycje, których sprzedaż rozpoczęła się przed 2 lipca 2024 roku, mogły być sprzedawane na podstawie starych przepisów do 1 lipca 2024 roku. Oznaczało to, że niektóre nieruchomości objęte były ochroną DFG, podczas gdy inne nie.

Celem nowych przepisów jest zapewnienie większej ochrony dla nabywców nieruchomości, zwłaszcza gdy inwestycje są w trakcie budowy i przeniesienie własności ma nastąpić za kilka miesięcy lub lat. Zakup domu lub mieszkania to znaczna inwestycja finansowa, dlatego ochrona wpłaconych środków jest niezwykle istotna.

Ochrona Deweloperskiego Funduszu Gwarancyjnego objęła już ponad 73,4 tysiące nabywców i ponad 5,4 tysiące inwestycji deweloperskich na koniec maja bieżącego roku. Przekazane dane pokazują, że wartość średnia nieruchomości objętych ochroną DFG wyniosła 630,2 tysiące złotych w pierwszych pięciu miesiącach tego roku.

Przeprowadzone zmiany mają na celu zwiększenie bezpieczeństwa transakcji dotyczących nieruchomości i dają nabywcom większą pewność i ochronę finansową. Jest to ważny krok w rozwoju rynku nieruchomości w Polsce, który ma na celu przyciągnięcie zarówno krajowych, jak i zagranicznych inwestorów.

The new regulations mentioned in the article aim to provide increased protection for individuals purchasing homes or apartments based on a developer’s agreement. Starting from July 2nd, all individuals who sign a developer’s agreement are now covered by the Developer Guarantee Fund (DFG) protection. This protection ensures the reimbursement of all funds paid towards the purchase of the property in certain legally defined situations, providing buyers with greater security in their transactions.

The DFG protection is particularly important for buyers who invest their savings and time into purchasing a home or apartment. It significantly enhances the safety of such transactions.

To ease the transition, the regulations allow for a two-year period during which properties could still be sold under the old rules without DFG protection. Investments that began their sale before July 2nd, 2024, were allowed to be sold under the old regulations until July 1st, 2024. As a result, some properties were covered by DFG protection, while others were not.

The goal of these new regulations is to provide greater protection for property buyers, especially when investments are still under construction and the transfer of ownership is set to occur in a few months or years. Purchasing a home or apartment is a significant financial investment, making the protection of funds paid crucially important.

The Developer Guarantee Fund has already covered over 73,400 buyers and more than 5,400 development projects as of the end of May of this year. The data indicate that the average value of properties covered by DFG protection amounted to 630,200 złoty in the first five months of this year.

The implemented changes aim to enhance the safety of real estate transactions and provide buyers with greater certainty and financial protection. This is an important step in the development of the real estate market in Poland, striving to attract both domestic and foreign investors.

