DEKPOL Kamesznica zawiera umowę na nabycie nieruchomości w Gminie Milówka

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd Dekpol S.A. poinformował, że DEKPOL Kamesznica Sp. z o.o., spółka celowa zależna od Emitenta, podpisała umowę przedwstępną z osobami fizycznymi niezwiązanymi z Grupą Kapitałową Emitenta (Sprzedającymi) dotyczącą nabycia niezabudowanych nieruchomości gruntowych o łącznej powierzchni około 7,76 ha, znajdujących się w Gminie Milówka, w województwie śląskim.

Umowa przewiduje, że Kupujący ma możliwość nabyć wszystkie lub część nieruchomości objętych umową przedwstępną, a proces ten zostanie podzielony na dwa etapy. Łączna cena netto zakupu wszystkich nieruchomości nie przekroczy równowartości około 8% kapitałów własnych Emitenta na koniec I kwartału 2024 roku.

Umowy przedwstępne umożliwiają również stronie odstąpienie od umów w całości lub części w przypadku niespełnienia pewnych warunków.

Nieruchomości zostaną wykorzystane do realizacji inwestycji deweloperskiej, obejmującej budowę usługowo-apartamentowej o szacowanej powierzchni użytkowej około 20 tys. m2. Rozpoczęcie projektu planowane jest na pierwsze półrocze 2025 roku, a inwestycja będzie realizowana etapami.

Umowa nabycia nieruchomości w Gminie Milówka stanowi strategiczne posunięcie DEKPOL Kamesznica, które umożliwi dalszy rozwój i wzrost działalności spółki na rynku nieruchomości deweloperskich. Projekt deweloperski przyczyni się do zwiększenia oferty mieszkań i usług dla lokalnej społeczności oraz przyciągnie inwestorów i klientów zainteresowanych tą atrakcyjną lokalizacją.

Zarząd Dekpol S.A. has announced that their subsidiary company, DEKPOL Kamesznica Sp. z o.o., has signed a preliminary agreement with unrelated individuals (Sellers) regarding the acquisition of undeveloped land with a total area of about 7.76 hectares in the Milówka municipality, in the Silesian Voivodeship.

The agreement allows the Buyer to acquire all or part of the properties covered by the preliminary agreement, with the process being divided into two stages. The total net purchase price of all properties will not exceed approximately 8% of the Issuer’s equity at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Preliminary agreements also allow for either party to withdraw from the agreements in whole or in part if certain conditions are not met.

The properties will be used for a development investment, involving the construction of service-apartment buildings with an estimated usable area of about 20,000 square meters. The project is planned to commence in the first half of 2025 and will be carried out in stages.

The acquisition agreement for the properties in the Milówka municipality is a strategic move for DEKPOL Kamesznica, as it will enable further growth and expansion of the company’s activities in the real estate development market. The development project will contribute to an increase in the supply of housing and services for the local community and will attract investors and customers interested in this attractive location.

Industry Overview:

The real estate development industry in Poland has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. Economic stability, a growing population, and increasing urbanization have created a strong demand for residential and commercial properties. Developers are focusing on meeting the needs of different market segments, including affordable housing, luxury properties, and mixed-use developments. The industry has also witnessed significant foreign investment, leading to the development of large-scale projects and the modernization of urban areas.

Market Forecasts:

Market forecasts for the real estate development industry in Poland are generally positive. The demand for housing is expected to remain strong due to population growth, increasing household incomes, and favorable mortgage lending conditions. The commercial sector, including office spaces, retail centers, and logistics facilities, is also projected to grow, driven by the country’s robust economic performance and strong investor interest. However, market dynamics may vary depending on regional factors and changes in government policies.

Industry Issues:

While the real estate development industry in Poland offers significant opportunities, it also faces several challenges. These include obtaining permits and navigating regulatory processes, managing construction costs and timelines, and addressing environmental and sustainability concerns. Developers need to carefully assess market demand and competition to ensure the viability and profitability of their projects. Additionally, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in tax regulations, and overall economic conditions can impact the industry’s performance. Collaboration with local authorities, community engagement, and adopting innovative technologies and design concepts are crucial for success in this dynamic industry.

