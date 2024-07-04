Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Innowacyjne mieszkania na osiedlu Naturama

4 lipca, 2024

Wyjątkowe nowe mieszkania na osiedlu Naturama oferują wiele innowacyjnych rozwiązań dla przyszłych mieszkańców. W drugiej części tego unikalnego osiedla powstanie pięć nowych budynków, z których cztery będą dwupiętrowe, a jeden czteropiętrowy z windą i halą garażową. Całkowita liczba mieszkań wyniesie aż 128.

Jednym z kluczowych elementów tych mieszkań jest możliwość wydzielenia dodatkowego pomieszczenia na home office. W dzisiejszych czasach coraz więcej osób pracuje zdalnie, dlatego takie rozwiązanie jest niezwykle praktyczne i wygodne. Ponadto, w niektórych lokalach salon będzie miał powierzchnię ponad 5 metrów, co zapewni przestronne i komfortowe wnętrza.

Osiedle Naturama doskonale położone jest przy ulicy Koszalińskiej, w pobliżu malowniczego Jeziora Strzeszyńskiego oraz licznych terenów rekreacyjnych. Jest to idealne miejsce dla osób ceniących aktywność na świeżym powietrzu i bliskość natury. Budowa osiedla ma się zakończyć w czwartym kwartale 2026 roku, dając mieszkańcom dostęp do nowoczesnych i funkcjonalnych przestrzeni.

Jednym z centralnych punktów osiedla będzie woonerf, czyli termin znany głównie z holenderskich miast, oznaczający „ulicę do życia”. To miejsce, gdzie mieszkańcy będą mogli spotykać się, organizować lokalne targi czy bezpieczne strefy zabaw dla dzieci. Deweloperzy stawiają na integrację i stworzenie przyjaznej atmosfery dla wszystkich mieszkańców.

Mieszkania na osiedlu Naturama to nie tylko miejsce do życia, ale również inwestycja w przyszłość. Dzięki nowatorskim rozwiązaniom i atrakcyjnej lokalizacji, zapewniają one doskonałe warunki do komfortowego i nowoczesnego mieszkania.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing a significant growth, with more and more people seeking modern and comfortable living spaces. The unique new apartments in the Naturama housing estate offer a range of innovative solutions for future residents. In the second phase of this exceptional development, five new buildings will be constructed, with four of them being two-storey buildings and one being a four-storey building with an elevator and a garage hall. The total number of apartments will reach up to 128.

One of the key features of these apartments is the possibility of allocating additional space for a home office. In today’s times, more and more people are working remotely, making this solution extremely practical and convenient. Furthermore, some of the apartments will have living rooms with an area of over 5 square meters, ensuring spacious and comfortable interiors.

The Naturama housing estate is perfectly located on Koszalińska Street, near the picturesque Strzeszyńskie Lake and numerous recreational areas. It is an ideal place for people who appreciate outdoor activities and the proximity to nature. The construction of the estate is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, providing residents with access to modern and functional spaces.

One of the central points of the housing estate will be the „woonerf,” a term mainly known in Dutch cities, which means „living street.” It will be a place where residents can meet, organize local markets, or create safe play areas for children. The developers are focused on integration and creating a friendly atmosphere for all residents.

The apartments in the Naturama housing estate are not just a place to live, but also an investment in the future. Thanks to innovative solutions and an attractive location, they provide excellent conditions for comfortable and modern living.

