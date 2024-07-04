Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Inteligentne budynki: korzyści płynące z certyfikatu SmartScore i WiredScore

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Inteligentne budynki stają się coraz popularniejsze na całym świecie, a wraz z nimi rośnie zapotrzebowanie na systemy oceny i certyfikacji, które umożliwiają sprawdzenie, jak dobrze dany obiekt spełnia wymagania i potrzeby użytkowników. Dwa takie certyfikaty, SmartScore i WiredScore, są obecnie cenionymi standardami zarządzania budynkami.

SmartScore to certyfikat oceniający inteligentne systemy zarządzania budynkiem, poziom bezpieczeństwa cyfrowych rozwiązań oraz elastyczność w wprowadzaniu zmian technologicznych. Dzięki szczegółowemu raportowaniu, możemy precyzyjnie śledzić zużycie energii w budynku, zarówno w skali całego obiektu, jak i na poszczególnych kondygnacjach i w różnych obszarach, takich jak ogrzewanie, chłodzenie, systemy niskoprądowe czy bezpośrednie zużycia najemców. Inteligentne oprogramowanie, które zarządza tymi ogromnymi danymi, pozwala wprowadzać zmiany, takie jak obniżenie temperatury w wybranych częściach biur lub wcześniejsze wyłączenie oświetlenia w przestrzeniach wspólnych.

Z kolei WiredScore jest certyfikatem oceniającym łączność cyfrową w budynku. Pomaga on technicznie przygotować nieruchomość do potrzeb najemców, zapewnienia stabilnego sygnału GSM oraz bezproblemowego dostępu do rzetelnych łączy internetowych.

Oba certyfikaty mają wiele zalet dla zarówno właścicieli, deweloperów, jak i najemców. WiredScore umożliwia planowanie modyfikacji budynku z myślą o przyszłych potrzebach, określając konieczność zapewnienia odpowiedniego miejsca na przyszłe okablowanie i inne techniczne aspekty. Ponadto, certyfikat ten promuje poziom łączności cyfrowej na rynku i zwiększa elastyczność funkcji budynku.

Z kolei SmartScore jest światowym standardem dla inteligentnych budynków, który ułatwia tworzenie i promowanie obiektów, które zapewniają komfort użytkownikom, zwiększają efektywność, spełniają wysokie standardy zrównoważonego rozwoju i są odporne na zmieniające się warunki rynkowe.

Certyfikaty SmartScore i WiredScore dają nam pewność, że inteligentne budynki spełniają najwyższe standardy technologiczne i są przygotowane na przyszłe wyzwania. Dzięki nim możemy cieszyć się bardziej efektywnym korzystaniem z budynków, bezpieczeństwem oraz oszczędnością energii.

Intelligent buildings are becoming increasingly popular worldwide, and along with them, the demand for assessment and certification systems that allow checking how well a given facility meets the requirements and needs of users is growing. Two such certifications, SmartScore and WiredScore, are currently esteemed building management standards.

SmartScore is a certification that evaluates intelligent building management systems, the level of security of digital solutions, and flexibility in implementing technological changes. Through detailed reporting, we can precisely track energy consumption in the building, both on a whole-building scale and on individual floors and in different areas such as heating, cooling, low-voltage systems, or direct tenant consumption. The intelligent software that manages these vast amounts of data allows for changes such as lowering the temperature in selected parts of offices or pre-turning off lighting in common areas.

On the other hand, WiredScore is a certification that assesses digital connectivity in the building. It helps technically prepare the property for the tenants’ needs, ensuring a stable GSM signal and easy access to reliable internet connections.

Both certifications have many benefits for owners, developers, and tenants alike. WiredScore allows for future-proofing the building by planning modifications with future needs in mind, determining the necessary provision for future cabling and other technical aspects. Additionally, this certification promotes the level of digital connectivity in the market and increases the flexibility of building functions.

Meanwhile, SmartScore is a global standard for intelligent buildings that facilitates the creation and promotion of facilities that provide comfort to users, enhance efficiency, meet high sustainable development standards, and are resilient to changing market conditions.

The SmartScore and WiredScore certifications give us the assurance that intelligent buildings meet the highest technological standards and are prepared for future challenges. With them, we can enjoy more efficient use of buildings, safety, and energy savings.

