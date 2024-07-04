Jak złożyć część B sprawozdania SP-1?

Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Czas na złożenie części B sprawozdania SP-1 coraz bardziej się skraca. Lipiec to ostateczny termin dla organów podatkowych do przekazania tych dokumentów. Jednak w praktyce mogą wystąpić pewne problemy związane z tym procesem.

Część A sprawozdania SP-1 musiała zostać przekazana do ministra finansów do 10 stycznia. W tym rozdziale należało wykazać stawki podatku od nieruchomości oraz średnie ceny skupu żyta i sprzedaży drewna na potrzeby podatku rolnego i leśnego w danym roku podatkowym.

Natomiast część B sprawozdania, wypełniona i podpisana przez wójta, burmistrza lub prezydenta miasta, musi zostać przekazana do odpowiedniej regionalnej izby obrachunkowej do 20 lipca. Następnie izba przekazuje ją Ministrowi Finansów do 31 lipca danego roku podatkowego. W tym roku jednak, gdy 20 lipca przypada w sobotę, termin ten zostaje przesunięty na 22 lipca.

Przed wypełnieniem części B sprawozdania SP-1, ważne jest sprawdzenie aktualności części A na dzień 30 czerwca oraz ewentualna aktualizacja danych. W części B należy wykazać podstawy opodatkowania podatkiem od nieruchomości, rolnym i leśnym, jak również podstawy opodatkowania zwolnione z tych podatków na mocy uchwał rad gmin i innych przepisów prawa.

Podsumowując, złożenie części B sprawozdania SP-1 jest ważnym obowiązkiem dla organów podatkowych. Choć termin składania zbliża się szybko, należy zadbać o dokładność i aktualność danych oraz przekazanie dokumentów do odpowiednich instytucji w ustalonym terminie.

