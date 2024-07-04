Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kredyt „Na start” traci popularność wśród rządzącej koalicji

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 4 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kredyt „Na start” mał zmniejszyć dostępność mieszkań, ale zamiast tego ceny mieszkań wzrosły, co utrudnia dostęp do nieruchomości. Ponadto, wiele wskazuje na to, że program wsparcia nie trafiał do najbardziej potrzebujących, ale korzystała z niego głównie wyższa klasa średnia.

Opinia na temat Kredytu „Na start” zmienia się wśród polityków rządzącej koalicji. Premier Donald Tusk, który wcześniej wyrażał entuzjazm wobec tego projektu, teraz zaczyna rozważać możliwość jego modyfikacji lub zastąpienia czymś innym. Według wicepremiera Krzysztofa Gawkowskiego, istnieje możliwość, że program zostanie całkowicie porzucony.

Opinie krytyczne na temat programu wyrażają również politycy innych partii, takie jak Lewica i Trzecia Droga. Adrian Zandberg i Szymon Hołownia również widzą problemy z Kredytem „Na start”.

Wygląda na to, że program nie zostanie wprowadzony w obowiązujące prawo przed końcem 2024 roku. Istnieje jednak możliwość, że zostaną wprowadzone pewne modyfikacje w przyszłym roku, aby dostosować projekt do sejmowej większości.

Czy to oznacza, że możemy spodziewać się tańszych mieszkań na sprzedaż? Niestety, brak wsparcia dla klientów kredytowych może prowadzić do dalszego spowolnienia sprzedaży mieszkań w nadchodzących miesiącach. W połączeniu z rosnącą podażą, prawdopodobnie doprowadzi to do wypłaszczania wzrostu cen mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym.

Choć nie spodziewamy się spadków cen, można oczekiwać pewnych rabatów lub innych zachęt cenowych na wybranych rynkach – przewiduje Cezary Bernatek, analityk Erste Securities.

Wniosek jest taki, że Kredyt „Na start” traci poparcie, ale otwiera to drzwi do modyfikacji i alternatywnych rozwiązań, które mogą lepiej odpowiadać na potrzeby rynku nieruchomości.

The „Kredyt 'Na start'” program was intended to increase access to housing for individuals, but instead, housing prices have risen, making it more difficult to access properties. Additionally, it appears that the support program did not reach those most in need, but instead benefited mainly the upper middle class.

Opinions on the „Kredyt 'Na start'” program are changing among politicians in the ruling coalition. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who previously expressed enthusiasm for the project, is now considering the possibility of modifying or replacing it with something else. According to Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, there is a possibility that the program will be completely abandoned.

Critical views of the program are also expressed by politicians from other parties, such as the Left and the Third Way. Adrian Zandberg and Szymon Hołownia also see issues with the „Kredyt 'Na start'” program.

It appears that the program will not be implemented into law before the end of 2024. However, there is a possibility that some modifications will be introduced in the coming year to align the project with the parliamentary majority.

Does this mean that we can expect cheaper homes for sale? Unfortunately, the lack of support for credit customers may lead to further slowdown in home sales in the coming months. Combined with increasing supply, this is likely to flatten the growth of housing prices in the primary market.

While we do not expect price drops, certain discounts or other price incentives can be expected in selected markets, predicts Cezary Bernatek, an analyst at Erste Securities.

The conclusion is that the „Kredyt 'Na start'” program is losing support, but it opens the door to modifications and alternative solutions that may better meet the needs of the real estate market.