Kupno nieruchomości przez DEKPOL Kamesznica

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka DEKPOL Deweloper poinformowała, że w dniu 4 lipca 2024 r. DEKPOL Kamesznica, spółka celowa zależna od DEKPOL Deweloper, zawarła warunkowe przedwstępne umowy nabycia nieruchomości gruntowych o łącznej powierzchni 7,76 ha. Umowy te dotyczą nieruchomości położonych w Gminie Milówka, w województwie śląskim.

Przedmiotem umów jest nabycie praw własności oraz udziałów w prawie własności niezabudowanych nieruchomości. Decyzja o pozwoleniu na budowę oraz dokumentacja projektowa, które są niezbędne dla realizacji inwestycji, również zostaną przeniesione na DEKPOL Kamesznica.

Umowy przewidują, że DEKPOL Kamesznica ma możliwość nabyć wszystkie lub tylko część objętych nimi nieruchomości. Proces nabycia nieruchomości będzie podzielony na dwa etapy. Całkowita cena netto zakupu wszystkich nieruchomości nie przekroczy 14% kapitałów własnych DEKPOL Deweloper na koniec 2023 r.

Umowy przewidują również możliwość odstąpienia od transakcji przez obie strony w przypadku niespełnienia warunków zawieszających, określonych w umowach. Nabywane nieruchomości zostaną wykorzystane do realizacji inwestycji deweloperskiej obejmującej zabudowę usługowo-apartamentową o szacowanej powierzchni użytkowej 20 tys. m2. Planuje się rozpoczęcie realizacji inwestycji w pierwszym półroczu 2025 r.

Nowa inwestycja zostanie realizowana stopniowo, w kilku etapach, zapewniając długofalowy rozwój dla DEKPOL Kamesznica.

DEKPOL Deweloper, a leading real estate company, recently announced that its subsidiary, DEKPOL Kamesznica, has entered into conditional preliminary agreements to acquire a total of 7.76 hectares of land. These agreements pertain to undeveloped properties located in Gmina Milówka, in the Silesian Voivodeship.

The purpose of these agreements is to acquire ownership rights and shares in the ownership rights of the undeveloped properties. The necessary construction permits and project documentation, essential for the execution of the investment, will also be transferred to DEKPOL Kamesznica.

According to the agreements, DEKPOL Kamesznica has the option to acquire all or only a portion of the properties covered by the agreements. The property acquisition process will be divided into two stages. The total net purchase price of all properties will not exceed 14% of DEKPOL Deweloper’s equity at the end of 2023.

The agreements also allow for both parties to withdraw from the transaction in the event of non-fulfillment of suspensive conditions specified in the agreements. The acquired properties will be used for a real estate development project consisting of service-apartment buildings with an estimated usable area of 20,000 square meters. The project is planned to commence in the first half of 2025.

The new investment will be carried out gradually in several stages, ensuring long-term growth for DEKPOL Kamesznica.

This expansion by DEKPOL Deweloper reflects the positive outlook for the real estate development industry in the Silesian Voivodeship and beyond. With a growing population and increasing urbanization, there is a continuous demand for housing and commercial properties.

According to market forecasts, the real estate development industry is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years. Factors such as low interest rates, favorable government policies, and improving economic conditions contribute to the positive market outlook.

However, the industry also faces challenges. One of the main challenges is the availability and cost of land, especially in prime locations. The acquisition of suitable land for development can be a complex and costly process. Companies like DEKPOL Deweloper need to carefully evaluate and negotiate land purchase agreements to ensure profitability and successful project execution.

Additionally, the real estate development industry is subject to market fluctuations and economic downturns. Factors such as changes in consumer preferences, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions can impact the demand for and profitability of real estate projects.

It is important for companies in the industry to continuously adapt to market trends and invest in innovative and sustainable development practices. This includes incorporating green building technologies, prioritizing energy efficiency, and embracing smart building solutions.

Overall, the expansion plans of DEKPOL Deweloper highlight the company’s commitment to growth and its confidence in the future of the real estate development industry. With strategic acquisitions and careful project execution, DEKPOL Kamesznica aims to create value for its stakeholders and contribute to the development of the local communities it operates in.

