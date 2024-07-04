Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Największy fundusz nieruchomościowego wtórnego rynku w historii – Goldman Sachs Alternatives ogłasza utworzenie funduszu Vintage Real Estate Partners III o wartości 3,4 mld USD

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Goldman Sachs Alternatives, znany na całym świecie bank inwestycyjny, ogłosił stworzenie swojego najnowszego funduszu nieruchomościowego skoncentrowanego na wtórnym rynku nieruchomości. Nowo utworzony fundusz, Vintage Real Estate Partners III (VREP III), stanowi rekordową inwestycję o wartości 3,4 mld USD w tej kategorii.

Fundusz VREP III staje się największym w historii funduszem inwestującym w wtórny rynek nieruchomości. Zespół Goldman Sachs Alternative uważa, że obecne otoczenie rynkowe tworzy wyjątkowo atrakcyjne okazje do inwestowania w ten sektor. Działając jako lider na tym rynku, Goldman Sachs ma na celu w pełni skorzystać z coraz bardziej korzystnych możliwości, w których rozmiar inwestycji odgrywa kluczową rolę konkurencyjną.

Harold Hope, globalny dyrektor Vintage Strategies w Goldman Sachs Alternatives, wyraził wdzięczność dla zarówno obecnych, jak i nowych inwestorów, którzy wspierają fundusz. Dzięki ich wsparciu zespół Vintage Strategies będzie mógł realizować transakcje każdej wielkości bez żadnych ograniczeń. Zespół funduszu Vintage jest zespołem doświadczonym w inwestowaniu zarówno na globalnych rynkach nieruchomości, co dodatkowo wzmacnia zaufanie inwestorów.

Wraz z utworzeniem VREP III, Goldman Sachs Alternative ogłosiło także wcześniejsze pozyskanie środków na fundusz West Street Real Estate Credit Partners IV (RECP IV) i powiązane z nim podmioty. Łączna kwota zasobów funduszu RECP IV wyniosła ponad 7 miliardów dolarów. Dzięki łącznym zasobom zarówno VREP III, jak i RECP IV, Goldman Sachs Asset Management dysponuje imponującą kwotą ponad 10 miliardów dolarów do inwestowania w sektorze nieruchomości.

Popyt na inwestycje na wtórnym rynku nieruchomości, zarówno wśród Limited Partners (LP), jak i General Partners (GP), osiągnął rekordowy poziom w historii. Jest to związane z niepewnościami na globalnych rynkach nieruchomości oraz z silnym zapotrzebowaniem na płynność inwestycji. Sean Brenan, kierujący inwestycjami na rynku nieruchomości w Vintage Strategies, wyraził przekonanie, że popyt na nieruchomości będzie utrzymywać się w najbliższej przyszłości. Pozyskany kapitał pozwoli zespołowi Vintage Strategies nadal być partnerem dla uczestników rynku nieruchomości, którzy poszukują innowacyjnych rozwiązań kapitałowych w celu zaspokojenia swoich potrzeb związanych z płynnością nieruchomości.

Goldman Sachs Alternative, a renowned global investment bank, has announced the creation of its latest real estate fund focused on the secondary property market. The newly established fund, Vintage Real Estate Partners III (VREP III), represents a record-breaking $3.4 billion investment in this category.

VREP III becomes the largest real estate fund to date investing in the secondary property market. The Goldman Sachs Alternative team believes that the current market environment presents exceptionally attractive opportunities for investing in this sector. Acting as a leader in this market, Goldman Sachs aims to fully capitalize on the increasingly favorable prospects, where investment size plays a crucial competitive role.

Harold Hope, Global Head of Vintage Strategies at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, expressed gratitude to both current and new investors who support the fund. With their support, the Vintage Strategies team will be able to execute transactions of any size without limitations. The Vintage fund team is experienced in investing in global property markets, further reinforcing investor confidence.

In conjunction with the establishment of VREP III, Goldman Sachs Alternative has also announced the early closing of West Street Real Estate Credit Partners IV (RECP IV) and its affiliated entities. The total amount of resources for the RECP IV fund exceeded $7 billion. With the combined resources of both VREP III and RECP IV, Goldman Sachs Asset Management has an impressive $10 billion+ to invest in the real estate sector.

Demand for investments in the secondary property market, both among Limited Partners (LP) and General Partners (GP), has reached a historical high. This is due to uncertainties in global property markets and the strong demand for investment liquidity. Sean Brenan, Head of Real Estate Investments at Vintage Strategies, expressed confidence that the demand for real estate will continue in the near future. The capital raised will enable the Vintage Strategies team to remain a partner for real estate market participants seeking innovative capital solutions to meet their liquidity needs.

