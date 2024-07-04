Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Speedwell wprowadza nowe standardy w polskiej branży nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Speedwell, renomowany rumuńsko-belgijski deweloper, rozpoczyna swoją działalność w Polsce z ambitnym planem zakupu portfela inwestycji o wielkości podobnej do portfolio, które ma w Rumunii. Oznacza to inwestycję o wartości około 1,5 miliarda euro.

Pierwszą inwestycją Speedwell Polska będzie budowa prywatnego domu studenckiego na Mokotowie w Warszawie. Deweloper nabył działkę o powierzchni 2 290 mkw. przy ulicy Obrzeżnej, gdzie zrealizuje projekt oferujący około 600 miejsc noclegowych. Planowany termin rozpoczęcia budowy to pierwszy kwartał 2025 roku, a inwestycja ma być gotowa przed rozpoczęciem roku akademickiego 2026-2027.

„Nasze główne zamierzenia akwizycyjne obejmują różne klasy aktywów, takie jak mieszkania dla klientów indywidualnych, lokale na wynajem, akademiki, powierzchnie biurowe i nieruchomości przemysłowe, zarówno w Warszawie, jak i w miastach regionalnych. Wierzymy w potencjał polskiego rynku i całego regionu Europy Środkowo-Wschodniej. Nasza wizja zrównoważonej przyszłości znajduje odzwierciedlenie we wszystkich inwestycjach Speedwell, a ten nowy projekt domu dla studentów podkreśla nasze zaangażowanie na rzecz przyszłych pokoleń” – powiedział Didier Balcaen, współzałożyciel Speedwell.

Speedwell, działający w oparciu o najwyższe europejskie standardy, koncentruje się na realizacji inwestycji zgodnych z certyfikatami BREEAM i WELL. Doświadczenie i zaangażowanie założycieli firmy, Didiera Balcaena i Jana Demeyere, gwarantuje wprowadzenie nowych standardów na polskim rynku nieruchomości.

Polska, ze względu na wzrost liczby studentów zagranicznych, boryka się z niedoborem miejsc noclegowych dla studentów. Spowodowało to duże zapotrzebowanie na prywatne akademiki. W obliczu tego niedoboru, inwestycja Speedwell w prywatny dom studencki na Mokotowie ma ogromny potencjał i pomoże w zaspokojeniu potrzeb studentów.

Speedwell wprowadza na polski rynek nowe standardy w branży nieruchomości, kładąc nacisk na zrównoważony rozwój i wysoką jakość inwestycji. Ich debiut w Polsce jest obiecującym krokiem w rozwoju rynku nieruchomości i przyczynia się do poprawy warunków zakwaterowania dla studentów.

The real estate industry in Poland is experiencing significant growth, attracting both domestic and international investors. Speedwell, a renowned Romanian-Belgian developer, has recently entered the Polish market with ambitious plans to acquire a portfolio of investments similar in size to its existing portfolio in Romania. This investment amounts to approximately 1.5 billion euros, indicating the developer’s confidence in the potential of the Polish market.

One of Speedwell’s first investments in Poland will be the construction of a private student dormitory in the Mokotów district of Warsaw. The developer has acquired a plot of land measuring 2,290 square meters on Obrzeżna Street, where they will implement a project offering around 600 accommodation places for students. The construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025, with the investment being ready before the start of the academic year 2026-2027.

Speedwell aims to diversify its acquisition strategy by targeting various asset classes, including residential properties for individual clients, rental units, student dormitories, office spaces, and industrial real estate, both in Warsaw and regional cities. The company believes in the potential of the Polish market and the entire Central and Eastern European region. Their vision for a sustainable future is reflected in all Speedwell’s investments, with this new student housing project underscoring their commitment to future generations.

Operating according to the highest European standards, Speedwell focuses on delivering investments aligned with BREEAM and WELL certifications. The founders of the company, Didier Balcaen and Jan Demeyere, bring extensive experience and dedication, which ensures the introduction of new standards in the Polish real estate market.

Poland is facing a shortage of accommodation for foreign students due to the increasing number of international students. This has created a significant demand for private student dormitories. In light of this shortage, Speedwell’s investment in a private student dormitory in Mokotów has tremendous potential and will help meet the needs of students.

By introducing new standards focused on sustainable development and high-quality investments, Speedwell is setting a new benchmark in the Polish real estate industry. Their debut in Poland is a promising step in the development of the real estate market and contributes to improved accommodation conditions for students.

