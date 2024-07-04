Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ustawowe kwestie polowań w Polsce – analiza i perspektywy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Analiza problematyki związanej z funkcjonowaniem ustawy Prawo łowieckie w Polsce było głównym tematem spotkania grupy inicjatyw społecznych, które odbyło się niedawno. Przedstawiciele Rzecznika Praw Obywatelskich oraz różnych organizacji omówili istniejące wyzwania oraz możliwe rozwiązania dotyczące polowań w naszym kraju.

W trakcie spotkania zwrócono uwagę na anachroniczne założenia, na których opiera się obecny model gospodarki łowieckiej w Polsce. Przede wszystkim brakuje uwzględnienia interesów właścicieli nieruchomości znajdujących się w obwodach łowieckich. Powstałe problemy wynikają z ograniczonego wpływu właścicieli na decyzje dotyczące polowań na ich gruntach.

Przedstawiciele inicjatywy zwrócili również uwagę na kwestie dotyczące polowań na terenach prywatnych. Zmartwienie budzi fakt, że często nie stosuje się obowiązku zgłaszania polowań zbiorowych oraz oznaczania miejsc polowań, co zagraża bezpieczeństwu osób korzystających z przestrzeni publicznej. Ponadto, istnieje dysproporcja w karach za naruszenie zasad bezpieczeństwa polowań oraz utrudnianie tychże polowań.

Interesujący punkt spotkania dotyczył uczestnictwa dzieci w polowaniach. Obecnie, zgodnie z prawem, osoby poniżej 18. roku życia nie mogą brać udziału w polowaniach, jednak istnieją pewne wyjątki, które pozwalają na ich obecność w czynnościach towarzyszących polowaniom. Zdaniem uczestników spotkania, takie praktyki są sprzeczne z międzynarodowymi prawami dzieci, a udział w takich czynnościach może mieć negatywny wpływ na ich dobrostan i rozwój psychiczny.

Na spotkaniu poruszano również sprawy związane z walką z afrykańskim pomorem świń (ASF). Uczestnicy zauważyli, że obecne działania nie prowadzą do skutecznego wyeliminowania tej choroby, co wiąże się z nadmierną depopulacją dzików, a także stanowi zagrożenie dla ludzi. Ponadto, decyzje inspekcji weterynaryjnej dotyczące odstrzału dzików wydawane są w sposób uznaniowy i nie zawsze są należycie uzasadnione.

Ważnym aspektem omawianym podczas spotkania była również perspektywa mieszkańców miast dotycząca polowań. Organizacje społeczne oraz samorządy lokalne powinny mieć większy wpływ na wyznaczanie granic obwodów łowieckich, a także brać pod uwagę zdanie mieszkańców miast w kontekście walki z ASF i odstrzału dzików w przestrzeni miejskiej.

Spotkanie przedstawicieli inicjatywy „Nasz Rzecznik” oraz Rzecznika Praw Obywatelskich miało na celu analizę istniejących problemów związanych z polowaniami w Polsce. Wartościowe wnioski oraz postulaty zaprezentowane przez uczestników zostaną uwzględnione przez właściwe zespoły RPO, co może przyczynić się do rozwoju konstruktywnych rozwiązań w tej dziedzinie.

The hunting industry in Poland has been a topic of discussion at a recent meeting of social initiatives groups. Representatives from the Office of the Ombudsman and various organizations discussed the existing challenges and possible solutions regarding hunting in the country.

One of the main issues raised during the meeting was the outdated assumptions on which the current model of hunting management in Poland is based. Specifically, there is a lack of consideration for the interests of property owners within hunting grounds. Problems arise from the limited influence that owners have on decisions related to hunting on their land.

The representatives also highlighted concerns regarding hunting on private property. There is a worry that the obligation to report collective hunts and mark hunting areas is often not followed, posing a threat to the safety of individuals using public spaces. Additionally, there is a disparity in penalties for violating hunting safety rules and obstructing hunts.

An interesting point discussed during the meeting was the participation of children in hunting. Currently, individuals under the age of 18 are not allowed to participate in hunts, but there are certain exceptions that allow them to be present in activities accompanying hunts. Participants at the meeting argued that such practices are inconsistent with international children’s rights and that participation in such activities can have a negative impact on their well-being and psychological development.

The meeting also addressed issues related to the fight against African swine fever (ASF). Participants noted that current actions have not effectively eliminated the disease and instead have led to excessive depopulation of wild boars, posing a threat to both animals and humans. Furthermore, decisions made by the veterinary inspection regarding the shooting of wild boars are discretionary and not always properly justified.

An important aspect discussed during the meeting was the perspective of city residents regarding hunting. Social organizations and local governments should have a greater influence on the designation of hunting boundaries, as well as take into account the opinions of urban residents in the context of combating ASF and shooting wild boars in urban areas.

The meeting between representatives of the initiative „Our Ombudsman” and the Office of the Ombudsman aimed to analyze the existing problems related to hunting in Poland. The valuable conclusions and demands presented by the participants will be taken into account by the appropriate teams at the Office of the Ombudsman, which may contribute to the development of constructive solutions in this field.

For more information on hunting laws and regulations in Poland, refer to the official website of the Office of the Ombudsman in Poland: Link.