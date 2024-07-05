Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Dlaczego deweloperzy nie podają cen? Odkrywamy tajemnice branży nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Dyrektor REDNET24 podkreśla, że mieszkanie to bardzo złożony i skomplikowany „produkt”. Kupujący często nie zdaje sobie sprawy, z czego składa się cena mieszkania i dlaczego różni się ona między różnymi osiedlami. Istnieje wiele innych czynników, które również mają wpływ na wartość nieruchomości.

Decydenci deweloperów argumentują, że jeśli konkretne ceny są ukryte, potencjalni klienci będą musieli skontaktować się bezpośrednio z deweloperem, aby uzyskać więcej informacji. Daje im to szansę na przedstawienie wszystkich zalet nieruchomości, takich jak lokalizacja, jakość wykończenia i dodatkowe udogodnienia. Ponadto, poprzez bezpośredni kontakt deweloper może dostosować ofertę do potrzeb klienta, oferując różne opcje finansowania, rabaty i inne korzyści.

Jednak, dla części deweloperów, podawanie precyzyjnych cen na stronach internetowych i w materiałach reklamowych może być ryzykowne. Obawiają się, że wysoka cena może zniechęcić potencjalnych nabywców już na początku. W przypadku braku informacji dotyczących ceny, klienci będą zmuszeni skontaktować się bezpośrednio z deweloperem, co daje mu możliwość bardziej szczegółowego przedstawienia oferty.

PZFD, Polski Związek Firm Deweloperskich, przyznaje, że niepodawanie cen to kwestia polityki i strategii sprzedaży. Nie ma jednoznacznej oceny tej praktyki. Deweloperzy mają prawo samodzielnie decydować, jak zamierzają informować klientów o wartości swoich inwestycji.

Niepodawanie cen na stronach i portalach to zdecydowanie jeden ze sposobów na zatrzymanie klientów. Bez bezpośredniego kontaktu z deweloperem, klienci nie będą mieć pełnego obrazu oferty i będą zmuszeni do odkrywania informacji na spotkaniach i rozmowach. To jednak również daje deweloperom możliwość przedstawienia swojej oferty w sposób bardziej spersonalizowany i dbanie o szczegóły, które niekoniecznie mogą znaleźć się na stronach internetowych.

Kupno mieszkania to jedna z najważniejszych decyzji finansowych w życiu, dlatego ważne jest, aby potencjalni nabywcy mieli dostęp do pełnej informacji. Bez względu na to, czy ceny są ukryte czy jawne, kluczową rolę odgrywa bezpośredni kontakt z deweloperem, który może skrupulatnie przedstawić wszystkie aspekty inwestycji. W końcu wybór idealnego mieszkania powinien być dokładnie przemyślany.

