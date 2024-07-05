Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Jak korzystać z malejącego wskaźnika LTV przy wzroście cen nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich latach ceny nieruchomości w Polsce dynamicznie rosły, co stawiało wyzwanie przed osobami poszukującymi własnego lokum. Jednak dla tych, którzy wcześniej kupili mieszkanie, pojawiła się szansa na tańsze pożyczenie pieniędzy. Według analityków Banku Pekao, w latach 2018-2023 ceny mieszkań wzrosły o 59 procent, umieszczając Polskę wśród państw o najwyższym wzroście cen w Unii Europejskiej.

Wzrost wartości nieruchomości ma również swoje konsekwencje dla gospodarstw domowych posiadających już swoje mieszkania lub domy. Powoduje to wzrost aktywów tych gospodarstw, które często zakupiły te nieruchomości przy pomocy kredytów hipotecznych. Ostatnie trendy wskazują na istotną zmianę wskaźnika LTV, czyli relacji między długiem a wartością zabezpieczenia.

Dzięki dynamicznemu wzrostowi cen nieruchomości wiele osób, które zaciągnęły kredyty hipoteczne wiele lat temu, ma obecnie niski wskaźnik LTV. Oznacza to, że część długu została już spłacona, a zadłużenie stanowi tylko niewielką część wartości posiadanej nieruchomości. To otwiera możliwość skorzystania z refinansowania kredytu i uzyskania niższej marży lub wykorzystania nieruchomości jako zabezpieczenia taniej pożyczki na dowolny cel.

Warto jednak zaznaczyć, że większość banków w Polsce obawia się udzielania pożyczek, gdzie druga hipoteka jest wpisana na drugim miejscu w księdze wieczystej. Jednak istnieją wyjątki, zwłaszcza jeśli kredyt i pożyczka są udzielane przez ten sam bank. Jeżeli należysz do osób, które mają spłaconą część kredytu i wartość nieruchomości znacznie wzrosła, istnieje możliwość otrzymania pożyczki, której zabezpieczeniem będzie ta sama nieruchomość. W przypadku odmowy przez swój bank, można zgłosić się do innego banku i zaciągnąć zwykłą pożyczkę gotówkową, która nie wymaga zabezpieczenia.

Korzystanie z malejącego wskaźnika LTV przy wzroście cen nieruchomości może być dobrą opcją dla osób, które chcą skorzystać z niższych marż lub uzyskać dodatkową pożyczkę na dowolny cel. Warto zapoznać się z ofertą banków i skonsultować swoją sytuację z ekspertem, aby wybrać najbardziej korzystne rozwiązanie finansowe.

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced significant growth in recent years, presenting both challenges and opportunities for homebuyers and homeowners. According to analysts at Bank Pekao, from 2018 to 2023, property prices in Poland increased by 59 percent, placing the country among those with the highest price growth in the European Union.

The rising value of real estate has consequences for households that already own their homes. It leads to an increase in the assets of these households, many of which purchased their properties using mortgages. Recent trends indicate a significant change in the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which measures the relationship between the debt and the value of the collateral.

Thanks to the dynamic increase in property prices, many people who took out mortgages years ago now have a low LTV ratio. This means that a portion of the debt has already been repaid, and the debt represents only a small percentage of the property value. This opens up the possibility of refinancing the mortgage and obtaining a lower margin or using the property as collateral for a cheaper loan for any purpose.

However, it is worth noting that most banks in Poland are hesitant to provide loans where a second mortgage is registered in second place in the land and mortgage register. There are exceptions, especially when the loan and the additional loan are provided by the same bank. If you are someone who has repaid a portion of the mortgage and the value of the property has significantly increased, there is a possibility of obtaining a loan with the same property as collateral. In the event of a rejection by your bank, you can approach another bank and take out an unsecured personal loan.

Taking advantage of a decreasing LTV ratio in the face of rising property prices can be a good option for individuals who want to benefit from lower margins or obtain additional loans for any purpose. It is important to familiarize yourself with the offers of different banks and consult with a financial expert to choose the most advantageous financial solution.

For more information on the real estate industry in Poland and market forecasts, you can visit the Bank Pekao website at https://www.pekao.com.pl/.