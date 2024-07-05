Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Jak prognozować sprzedaż mieszkań w III kwartale 2024 r.?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce to nieustanny wir wyzwań i zmian. Na podstawie danych z poprzednich lat, możemy jednak próbować przewidzieć, co przyjdzie w najbliższej przyszłości. Co czeka nas w III kwartale 2024 r.?

W 2022 r. sprzedaż mieszkań już wyraźnie spadała, ale sytuacja była inna niż obecnie. Pandemia Covid-19 i wojna wpływały na rynek, który był wciąż pod ogromnym stresem. Teraz perspektywy makroekonomiczne są bardziej optymistyczne, a inflacja spada. Niemniej jednak, stopy procentowe są wciąż wysokie, a program „Na start” wciąż nie jest dostępny. Rynek jest w zawieszeniu.

W III kwartale 2024 r. należy się spodziewać stabilizacji lub nawet spadku sprzedaży w porównaniu do drugiego kwartału. Dopiero pod koniec roku, jeśli program dopłat wejdzie w życie, można oczekiwać większej aktywności deweloperów. Wtedy zobaczymy więcej sprzedaży mieszkań, które są rezerwowane pod kredyt „Na start”. Program ten ma potencjał, aby uczynić istotne zmiany na rynku nieruchomości w latach 2025-2027.

Co się tyczy cen mieszkań, spodziewamy się, że w II kwartale deweloperzy zaczną wprowadzać promocje i upusty. Choć średnie ceny nie wykazują znacznego spadku, już teraz widoczne są niższe ceny w niektórych regionach. Jednak promocje dotyczą głównie dodatkowych elementów, takich jak miejsca postojowe czy komórki lokatorskie, a nie samej ceny mieszkania.

Przewidywać przyszłość rynku nieruchomości zawsze jest trudne. Jednak na podstawie analiz i obserwacji z przeszłości możemy stworzyć pewne wyobrażenie o tym, co nas czeka w nadchodzących miesiącach. Czekamy na wprowadzenie programu „Na start” i reakcje na niego ze strony deweloperów i kupujących. To będzie wyjątkowo interesujący okres dla branży nieruchomości.

The real estate market in Poland is a constantly changing and challenging industry. Based on data from previous years, we can attempt to predict what the near future holds. What can we expect in the third quarter of 2024?

In 2022, the sale of apartments was already noticeably declining, but the situation was different from what we see currently. The Covid-19 pandemic and wars were impacting the market, which was still under immense stress. Now, the macroeconomic outlook is more optimistic, and inflation is decreasing. However, interest rates are still high, and the „Na start” program is still not available. The market is in suspense.

In the third quarter of 2024, we can expect stabilization or even a decline in sales compared to the second quarter. Only towards the end of the year, if the subsidy program comes into effect, can we expect more activity from developers. That’s when we will see more apartment sales being reserved under the „Na start” credit program. This program has the potential to bring about significant changes in the real estate market between 2025 and 2027.

Regarding apartment prices, we expect developers to start introducing promotions and discounts in the second quarter. Although average prices do not show a significant decline, lower prices are already visible in some regions. However, promotions mainly apply to additional elements such as parking spaces or tenant storages, rather than the price of the apartment itself.

Predicting the future of the real estate market is always difficult. However, based on analysis and observations from the past, we can create a certain image of what awaits us in the coming months. We are eagerly awaiting the implementation of the „Na start” program and the reactions from developers and buyers. It will be an exceptionally interesting period for the real estate industry.

Related links:

https://www.nbp.pl – National Bank of Poland

https://www.gpw.pl – Warsaw Stock Exchange