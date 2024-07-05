Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowa Oferta na Nieruchomość w Centrum Tarnowa

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Orange Polska, jedna z największych firm telekomunikacyjnych w Polsce, wystawia na sprzedaż duży biurowiec w centrum Tarnowa. Budynek, który znajduje się przy ulicy Legionów 7a, oferuje doskonałą lokalizację oraz wiele możliwości adaptacji.

Zlokalizowany w pobliżu Rynku, biurowiec jest położony w dogodnej lokalizacji. W sąsiedztwie znajduje się przystanek autobusowy i Akademia Tarnowska, a do stacji kolejowej „Tarnów” i dworca autobusowego jest zaledwie 1,5 km. Jeśli chodzi o komunikację drogową, droga krajowa nr 7 jest oddalona o 2 kilometry od nieruchomości.

To nie pierwsza nieruchomość, którą Orange Polska wystawia na sprzedaż. W ostatnich miesiącach mieliśmy okazję czytać o innych ofertach, takich jak zespół budynków w Kędzierzynie-Koźlu czy biurowiec w Ciechanowie. Orange Polska posiada blisko 300 nieruchomości na sprzedaż w różnych częściach kraju.

Budynek w Tarnowie ma 7 kondygnacji naziemnych i 2 podziemne. Wewnątrz znajdują się różne powierzchnie, m.in. gabinety, sale konferencyjne, pomieszczenia socjalne i techniczne. Do dyspozycji są także dwie windy, w tym jedna towarowa. Na działce znajduje się również utwardzony plac z miejscami parkingowymi.

Cena, za którą Orange Polska planuje sprzedać tę nieruchomość, wynosi 5,5 mln złotych. Jednak firma podkreśla, że budynek można zaadaptować według własnych potrzeb na różnorodne cele, ponieważ teren nie jest objęty miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego.

To doskonała szansa dla przedsiębiorców i inwestorów, którzy szukają przestrzeni biurowej w centralnej lokalizacji Tarnowa. Niezależnie od działalności, możliwości adaptacji tego biurowca są praktycznie nieograniczone. Jeśli szukasz idealnej nieruchomości, która spełni wszystkie Twoje wymagania, warto zainteresować się tą ofertą Orange Polska. Nie przegap tej okazji!

Orange Polska, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Poland, is putting a large office building in the center of Tarnow up for sale. The building, located at Legionów 7a Street, offers an excellent location and many possibilities for adaptation.

Located near the Market Square, the office building is situated in a convenient location. There is a bus stop and Tarnowska Academy in the vicinity, and the „Tarnow” train station and bus station are just 1.5 km away. In terms of road communication, National Road No. 7 is only 2 kilometers away from the property.

This is not the first property that Orange Polska is putting up for sale. In recent months, we have had the opportunity to read about other offers, such as a complex of buildings in Kędzierzyn-Koźle or an office building in Ciechanów. Orange Polska owns nearly 300 properties for sale in various parts of the country.

The building in Tarnow has 7 above-ground floors and 2 underground floors. Inside, there are various spaces, including offices, conference rooms, social and technical rooms. There are also two elevators available, including one freight elevator. The plot also features a paved courtyard with parking spaces.

The price at which Orange Polska plans to sell this property is 5.5 million Polish Zloty. However, the company emphasizes that the building can be adapted to various purposes according to one’s own needs, as the area is not covered by the local spatial development plan.

This is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors who are looking for office space in a central location in Tarnow. Regardless of the business activity, the adaptability options for this office building are practically unlimited. If you are looking for the perfect property that meets all your requirements, it is worth considering this offer from Orange Polska. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!

