Nowy środek rządowy zwalnia młodych ludzi z płacenia podatków przy zakupie domu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowe środki rządowe wprowadzą ulgi w opłatach związanych z zakupem nieruchomości dla młodych ludzi poniżej 35 roku życia. O ile wejdą w życie w sierpniu, udrożą wiele transakcji dotyczących IMT (podatku od uciążliwych transferów nieruchomości) i Stamp Tax (IS). Według najnowszych danych z Urzędu Skarbowego(AT), podatki te przyniosły mniejsze dochody w 2023 roku.

W ubiegłym roku IMT wyniosło 1 751 mln euro, co oznacza spadek o 0,7% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. Pomimo tego, dochody przekazane gminom z tytułu IMT zwiększyły się o około 1,1%, osiągając 1 675 mln euro. Z kolei liczba wydanych not poboru IMT w 2023 roku spadła o 10% w porównaniu z rokiem 2022.

Podatek IS również odnotował spadek o 10% w ubiegłym roku, generując około 330 mln euro na zakup domów i innych nieruchomości. Jednak podatek IS związany z leasingiem i podnajmem wzrósł o 20,4%, osiągając 19,8 mln euro.

Nowe środki rządowe przewidują zwolnienie młodych ludzi poniżej 35 roku życia z płacenia IMT i IS przy zakupie domu. To jednak oznacza, że gminy doświadczą spadku dochodów związanych z tymi podatkami. Rząd zapewnia jednak, że władze lokalne otrzymają pełną rekompensatę za utratę przychodów z IMT.

Ta inicjatywa rządowa ma na celu ułatwienie młodym ludziom dostępu do własnego mieszkania czy domu, jednocześnie redukując ich obciążenia finansowe związane z podatkami przy zakupie nieruchomości.

