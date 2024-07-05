Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Słaba efektywność energetyczna wpływa na wartość nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wprowadzenie klasyfikacji energetycznej budynków w Polsce jest długo wyczekiwanym dokumentem na rynku nieruchomości. Obecnie, jako jedyny kraj w UE, nie posiadamy tych klas w obowiązujących świadectwach energetycznych. Klasy energetyczne są istotne dla oceny efektywności energetycznej budynków, co pozwala zarówno właścicielom, jak i użytkownikom lepiej zrozumieć związane z tym koszty. Budynki o lepszej klasie energetycznej mają niższe rachunki za energię i zazwyczaj mają wyższą wartość rynkową.

Nowa klasyfikacja będzie miała istotny wpływ na wyceny nieruchomości. Kupujący i najemcy zwrócą większą uwagę nie tylko na koszt zakupu, ale również na koszty utrzymania. Oferty budynków o niskich klasach energetycznych będą filtrowane przy wyszukiwaniu, co wpłynie na ich wartość rynkową i może zachęcić do termomodernizacji.

Warto jednak zauważyć, że już obecnie rzeczoznawcy majątkowi uwzględniają stan budynku i koszty jego eksploatacji przy ocenie wartości nieruchomości. Wielu z nich uważa, że wartość samej działki ma większe znaczenie niż efektywność energetyczna budynku.

Wpływ klas energetycznych na wartość nieruchomości jest widoczny także w innych krajach, jak Niemcy. Mimo tamtejszego kryzysu i spadków cen, nowe budynki radzą sobie lepiej, a segment domów starszych doświadcza większej przeceny.

Wprowadzenie klasyfikacji energetycznej budynków w Polsce przyczyni się do większej świadomości dotyczącej efektywności energetycznej i zachęci do inwestowania w termomodernizację. Wartość nieruchomości z lepszą klasą energetyczną może rosnąć, co wpłynie na zdrowy rozwój rynku nieruchomości w naszym kraju.

Introduction of the energy classification of buildings in Poland has been a long-awaited document in the real estate market. Currently, as the only country in the EU, we do not have these classes in the applicable energy performance certificates. Energy classes are important for assessing the energy efficiency of buildings, allowing both owners and users to better understand the associated costs. Buildings with better energy class have lower energy bills and usually have a higher market value.

The new classification will have a significant impact on property valuations. Buyers and tenants will pay more attention not only to the purchase cost but also to maintenance costs. Offers of buildings with low energy classes will be filtered during searches, which will affect their market value and may encourage thermomodernization.

However, it is worth noting that even now, real estate appraisers take into account the condition of the building and its operating costs when assessing the value of the property. Many of them believe that the value of the land itself is more important than the energy efficiency of the building.

The impact of energy classes on the value of real estate is also evident in other countries, such as Germany. Despite the crisis and price declines there, new buildings perform better, while older homes experience greater depreciation.

Introduction of energy classification of buildings in Poland will contribute to greater awareness of energy efficiency and encourage investment in thermomodernization. The value of real estate with a better energy class may increase, which will have an impact on the healthy development of the real estate market in our country.