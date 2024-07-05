Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wyjątkowe działki na sprzedaż w malowniczej okolicy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 5 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Oferujemy Państwu wyjątkową okazję – działki o numerze 769/5 i 769/4, położone w urokliwej miejscowości Harklowa, w województwie podkarpackim. Powierzchnia każdej z działek wynosi odpowiednio 9ar i 12ar. To doskonała inwestycja dla osób poszukujących spokojnej okolicy, w otoczeniu pięknej zieleni i z dala od zgiełku miasta.

Chociaż dwie z czterech działek zostały już sprzedane, nadal mamy kilka wspaniałych parceli do kupienia. Warunki zabudowy na dom jednorodzinny zostały wydane, co daje przyszłym nabywcom swobodę w kształtowaniu przestrzeni według własnych preferencji.

Właśnie te działki z pewnością spełnią Państwa marzenia o spokojnym życiu wśród natury. Działki posiadają dostęp do prądu, a gaz znajduje się na sąsiedniej działce. Co więcej, według planu Urzędu Gminy, na terenie działek ma być wybudowany wodociąg oraz kanalizacja miejska, aby zapewnić wygodę i komfort przyszłym mieszkańcom.

Dojazd do działek odbywa się drogą asfaltową, a ostatnie 20 metrów prowadzi przez drogę prywatną. Jednym z atutów tych parceli jest również prawne uregulowanie dojazdu, który jest częścią oferty i stanowi integralną część transakcji.

Kwadraciak Biuro Nieruchomości oferuje dodatkowe usługi, takie jak zakup nieruchomości za gotówkę, przeprowadzki, pomoc w uzyskaniu kredytu, wycena i analiza stanu technicznego nieruchomości, a także doradztwo prawne, techniczne i geodezyjne, oraz usługi remontowo-budowlane. Nasz zespół pomoże Państwu w każdym etapie procesu zakupu, aby zapewnić pełne zadowolenie i satysfakcję.

Cena za te wyjątkowe działki wynosi jedynie 43.000 złotych. Zachęcamy do kontaktu z naszym opiekunem oferty – Maciejem Suwałą pod numerem telefonu 725 289 258 lub drogą mailową na adres [email protected]. Zapraszamy na prezentację, podczas której chętnie pokażemy Państwu to piękne i wyjątkowe miejsce!

The article discusses a unique opportunity to purchase land in the charming town of Harklowa, in the podkarpackie voivodeship. The two plots of land, numbered 769/5 and 769/4, have respective areas of 9ar and 12ar. These plots are an excellent investment for those seeking a peaceful area surrounded by beautiful greenery, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

While two of the four plots have already been sold, there are still several wonderful parcels available for purchase. The building conditions for single-family homes have been approved, allowing future buyers the freedom to shape the space according to their preferences.

These plots will undoubtedly fulfill your dreams of a calm life amidst nature. The plots have access to electricity, and neighboring land contains gas connections. Additionally, according to the plan by the Gmina Office, a water supply system and municipal sewage system will be built on the plots to ensure convenience and comfort for future residents.

Access to the plots is provided through an asphalt road, with the last 20 meters leading through a private road. One of the advantages of these parcels is the legal arrangement of access, which is part of the offer and an integral part of the transaction.

Kwadraciak Real Estate Agency offers additional services such as cash property purchases, moving assistance, help in obtaining loans, property valuation and technical analysis, as well as legal, technical, and geodetic advice, and renovation and construction services. Their team will assist you in every stage of the purchasing process to ensure complete satisfaction.

The price for these exceptional plots is only 43,000 Polish Zloty. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the designated agent, Maciej Suwała, either by phone at 725 289 258 or by email at [email protected]. They also invite you to attend a presentation where they will gladly show you this beautiful and unique place!

Industry Insights:

– The real estate industry in Poland has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by factors such as strong economic performance and favorable interest rates.

– The demand for residential properties in suburban and rural areas has been increasing, as more people seek a quieter and more natural lifestyle away from urban centers.

– The market for land sales and single-family home construction is expected to remain stable, with a continued focus on sustainable and eco-friendly development.

Market Forecasts:

– According to market research firm XYZ, the demand for residential land in the podkarpackie voivodeship is projected to increase by X% over the next five years. This growth is fueled by the region’s natural beauty and its attractiveness to individuals seeking a peaceful living environment.

– The average price of land in the area is also expected to rise by X% due to increasing demand and limited supply.

Issues Related to the Industry or Product:

– One of the main challenges in the real estate industry in Poland is the scarcity of available land in desirable locations. This can lead to higher prices and increased competition among buyers.

– Infrastructure development, such as the construction of water supply systems and sewage systems mentioned in the article, is crucial for the successful development of residential properties. However, delays or limitations in infrastructure projects can hinder the growth of the real estate market in certain areas.

– Environmental considerations and regulations play an important role in land development. Developers must adhere to strict guidelines to ensure sustainable and responsible construction practices.