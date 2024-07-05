Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zarząd Marvipol Development nabywa nieruchomość w Warszawie

Zarząd Marvipol Development S.A. ogłosił, że 5 lipca 2024 roku podpisano umowę zakupu nieruchomości w Warszawie. Nieruchomość o powierzchni około 3 ha znajduje się w dzielnicy Ursus i została nabyta za kwotę netto 70,00 mln PLN plus podatek VAT. Co istotne, sprzedawcą jest osoba fizyczna, która nie ma żadnych powiązań z Grupą Kapitałową Emitenta.

Nabyta nieruchomość ma strategiczne znaczenie dla Marvipol Development, ponieważ firma ma w planach zrealizowanie na niej inwestycji mieszkaniowej. Decyzja o zakupie tego terenu w Warszawie jest częścią strategii rozwoju firmy i jej zaangażowania w rozwój rynku nieruchomości w Polsce.

Marvipol Development od zawsze kładzie nacisk na tworzenie wysokiej jakości inwestycji, które spełniają oczekiwania klientów. Dlatego też firma dokładnie analizuje potencjał każdej nieruchomości przed jej nabyciem. Warszawa, będąca dynamicznie rozwijającym się miastem, oferuje wiele perspektyw na zrealizowanie nowoczesnej inwestycji mieszkaniowej.

Nabyta nieruchomość w Ursusie doskonale wpisuje się w tę strategię. Dzielnica ta ma dogodne położenie, bogatą infrastrukturę oraz atrakcyjne tereny do zagospodarowania. Dzięki nowej inwestycji Marvipol Development wzbogaci rynek mieszkaniowy Warszawy o nowoczesne, komfortowe mieszkania, które spełnią oczekiwania nawet najbardziej wymagających klientów.

Decyzja o nabyciu nieruchomości to kolejny krok Marvipol Development w realizacji swoich celów rozwojowych. Firma utrzymuje swoją pozycję lidera na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce, oferując klientom inwestycje o najwyższej jakości. Inwestycja w Ursusie przyniesie nowe możliwości rozwoju i zwiększy potencjał wzrostu Marvipol Development na przyszłość.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. With the increasing demand for housing and commercial spaces, companies like Marvipol Development have been actively involved in the development and construction of high-quality properties. The strategic acquisition of a 3-hectare property in the Ursus district of Warsaw is an important step for Marvipol Development in expanding its presence in the market.

The decision to purchase the property aligns with Marvipol Development’s long-term strategy of providing innovative, modern, and comfortable housing solutions to meet the expectations of their discerning clients. By carefully analyzing the potential of each property before acquisition, Marvipol Development ensures that it can deliver projects that cater to the needs of the market. The dynamic and rapidly developing city of Warsaw offers ample opportunities for the realization of such ambitious real estate investments.

The acquired property in Ursus holds significant promise for Marvipol Development. With its convenient location, well-established infrastructure, and attractive areas for development, the Ursus district presents a favorable environment for the construction of contemporary residential complexes. Through this project, Marvipol Development aims to enrich the housing market in Warsaw by offering modern, comfortable homes that exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers.

For Marvipol Development, this acquisition represents another milestone in the company’s pursuit of its growth objectives. As a leader in the real estate market in Poland, Marvipol Development continuously strives to offer the highest quality investments to its clients. The investment in Ursus not only expands their portfolio but also provides new opportunities for development and enhances their growth potential for the future.

The real estate market in Poland is projected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by factors such as urbanization, economic growth, and favorable government policies. According to market forecasts, the demand for housing, both in the affordable and luxury segments, is expected to remain strong in the coming years. This presents an optimistic outlook for companies like Marvipol Development, who are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing market and meet the evolving needs of customers.

