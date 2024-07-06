Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkań w Polsce wykazują wzrost, ale poniżej długoterminowej średniej

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu Knight Frank, ceny mieszkań w Polsce wzrosły nominalnie o 13 proc. w ciągu ostatnich 12 miesięcy. Jest to trzeci wynik na świecie spośród 56 analizowanych rynków mieszkaniowych. Jednak eksperci zwracają uwagę, że mimo tego silnego wzrostu, ceny nadal pozostają poniżej długoterminowego trendu.

W raporcie podkreślono, że roczny wzrost cen na globalnych rynkach mieszkaniowych osiągnął poziom 3,6 proc. W porównaniu z drugim kwartałem ubiegłego roku, kiedy rynki odczuły wpływ wzrostu stóp procentowych, wynik ten jest znacznie wyższy. Jednak eksperci zaznaczają, że roczny wzrost wciąż pozostaje poniżej średniego długoterminowego trendu z ostatnich 20 lat, który wynosi 5,6 proc.

Warto również zauważyć, że 82 proc. badanych rynków odnotowało roczny wzrost cen w pierwszym kwartale tego roku, co jest najlepszym wynikiem od dłuższego czasu. Jednak biorąc pod uwagę inflację, ceny nieruchomości w Polsce faktycznie spadły o 0,4 proc. w ciągu ostatnich 12 miesięcy. Jest to istotne spostrzeżenie, które pokazuje, że realny wzrost cen jest niższy od długoterminowej średniej.

W porównaniu z innymi krajami, Polska jest jednym z sześciu, gdzie wzrost cen mieszkań osiągnął wartość dwucyfrową. Turcja także odnotowała wysoki wzrost, zarówno nominalny jak i realny, natomiast Australia doświadczyła silnego wzrostu rocznego, ale w ostatnich miesiącach odnotowała spadek cen.

Podsumowując, mimo że ceny mieszkań w Polsce wykazują wzrost, należy zauważyć, że jest to wzrost poniżej długoterminowej średniej. Warto monitorować rozwój rynku mieszkaniowego w kolejnych kwartałach.

The latest report by Knight Frank highlights the nominal increase in apartment prices in Poland by 13 percent over the past 12 months. This places Poland third among the 56 analyzed housing markets globally. However, experts point out that despite this strong growth, prices still remain below the long-term trend.

The report emphasizes that the annual price growth in global housing markets reached 3.6 percent. Compared to the second quarter of last year, when markets experienced the impact of interest rate hikes, this figure is significantly higher. However, experts note that the annual growth still remains below the average long-term trend of the past 20 years, which stands at 5.6 percent.

It is also worth noting that 82 percent of the surveyed markets recorded annual price growth in the first quarter of this year, which is the best result in a long time. However, taking inflation into account, property prices in Poland actually decreased by 0.4 percent over the past 12 months. This is a significant observation that shows that the real price growth is lower than the long-term average.

Compared to other countries, Poland is one of six where apartment price growth has reached double digits. Turkey has also experienced high nominal and real growth, while Australia has seen strong annual growth but a recent decline in prices.

In summary, although apartment prices in Poland are showing an increase, it is important to note that this growth is below the long-term average. It is worth monitoring the development of the housing market in the coming quarters.