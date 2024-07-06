Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Condohotele w Polsce: zmiana podejścia inwestorów i ryzyko dla klientów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich latach podejście do inwestowania w condohotele w Polsce uległo znaczącej zmianie. Dla wielu inwestorów ważny jest teraz aspekt ochrony kapitału i traktowanie nieruchomości jako drugiego domu. O ile wcześniej sprzedawane były przede wszystkim pokoje o małych metrażach, teraz trendy się zmieniły. Dużym problemem stojącym przed niektórymi projektami jest odległość od atrakcyjnych walorów turystycznych, brak widoków czy zbyt gęsta zabudowa, co utrudnia zapewnienie obiecywanych zysków, szczególnie poza sezonem.

Rynek condohoteli w Polsce ma również nadszarpniętą reputację z powodu nieuczciwych praktyk niektórych deweloperów. Instytucje, takie jak UOKiK i KNF, od 2016 roku ostrzegają przed ryzykiem inwestycji w condohotele bez wcześniejszej analizy. Obecnie UOKiK prowadzi postępowanie wyjaśniające dotyczące niektórych inwestycji w Polsce, badając przekazywane przez deweloperów informacje o zyskach potencjalnych inwestorów oraz treści umów. Istnieją wątpliwości dotyczące nadmiernej ekspozycji korzyści z inwestycji i pominięcia rzetelnych informacji o ryzyku, takich jak niższe stopy zwrotu niż obiecywano czy możliwość utraty środków.

Mimo tych problemów rynek condohoteli nadal jest popularny wśród inwestorów. Jednak kampanie informacyjne oraz działania UOKiK mogą przyczynić się do spadku zainteresowania tym segmentem. Warto również zauważyć, że rośnie popularność inwestowania w nieruchomości na południu Europy, gdzie sezon wakacyjny jest dłuższy i ceny apartamentów są atrakcyjniejsze.

Ożywienie na rynku mieszkań wakacyjnych jest również widoczne. Według raportu portalu Tabelaofert.pl, sprzedaż lokali w obiektach wakacyjnych w Polsce wzrosła o 61% w czerwcu w porównaniu do maja. To znaczący wzrost, który po raz pierwszy od 2022 roku sygnalizuje poprawę koniunktury.

Podsumowując, rynek condohoteli w Polsce zmienia się, a inwestorzy zwracają większą uwagę na aspekt ochrony kapitału. Jednocześnie konieczne są działania, które zwiększą uczciwość i przejrzystość tego segmentu. Zainteresowanie inwestycjami w nieruchomości na południu Europy może również wpłynąć na konkurencyjność polskiego rynku.

In recent years, the approach to investing in condohotels in Poland has undergone significant changes. Many investors now prioritize capital protection and view properties as second homes. While previously, only small-sized rooms were sold, the trends have now shifted. One major issue faced by some projects is their distance from attractive tourist destinations, lack of views, or overly dense development, which makes it difficult to deliver promised profits, especially during the off-season.

The condohotel market in Poland also has a tarnished reputation due to dishonest practices by some developers. Institutions such as the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) and the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) have been issuing warnings since 2016 about the risks of investing in condohotels without proper analysis. Currently, UOKiK is conducting explanatory proceedings regarding certain investments in Poland by examining information provided by developers about potential investor profits and the content of contracts. There are concerns about excessive exposure of investment benefits and the omission of reliable information about risks, such as lower returns than promised or the possibility of losing funds.

Despite these issues, the condohotel market continues to be popular among investors. However, information campaigns and actions by UOKiK may contribute to a decline in interest in this segment. It is also worth noting that the popularity of investing in real estate in southern Europe is growing, where the vacation season is longer, and apartment prices are more attractive.

There is also a revival in the market for vacation homes. According to a report by the Tabelaofert.pl portal, the sale of properties in vacation facilities in Poland increased by 61% in June compared to May. This significant growth indicates an improvement in the market for the first time since 2022.

In summary, the condohotel market in Poland is evolving, with investors paying greater attention to capital protection. At the same time, actions are needed to increase the honesty and transparency of this segment. The interest in investing in real estate in southern Europe could also impact the competitiveness of the Polish market.