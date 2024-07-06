Ekskluzywne mieszkanie w sercu Sanoka – idealne miejsce dla rodziny i inwestora

Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przedstawiamy Państwu wyjątkową ofertę sprzedaży ekskluzywnego mieszkania o powierzchni 85m2, znajdującego się na piętrze kamienicy z lat 30-tych. Ten unikalny dom z duszą jest położony w samym centrum Sanoka, w dzielnicy Śródmieście przy ulicy Emilli Plater, tuż obok parku miejskiego im. Adama Mickiewicza. Z okien otwiera się piękny widok na najwyższe wzniesienie Góry Parkowej o wysokości 364 m n.p.m.

Mieszkanie składa się z przestronnego salonu, trzech przytulnych pokoi, w pełni wyposażonej kuchni, łazienki i klatki schodowej. Do mieszkania przylega również część piwnicy, strych, garaż oraz pomieszczenie gospodarcze. Duży balkon zapewnia doskonałe miejsce do relaksu i podziwiania otaczającej przyrody.

Nieruchomość została założona księgą wieczystą, a do jej posiadłości przynależy połowa ogrodu. Dodatkowo, droga prowadząca do posesji ma status służebności drogowej na rzecz każdego z właścicieli. Mieszkanie jest gotowe do zamieszkania, a jego bliskość do miasta oraz ważnych punktów infrastrukturalnych stanowi dodatkowy atut.

To nie tylko idealne miejsce dla rodziny, lecz także doskonała inwestycja. Dom kwalifikuje się do programu czyste powietrze, a my pomożemy w staraniach o dofinansowanie. Istnieje również możliwość zakupu całego domu.

Cena ofertowa wynosi 250 000 złotych, lecz jesteśmy otwarci na negocjacje. Dla zainteresowanych oferujemy możliwość umówienia się na prezentację. Nasi eksperci chętnie odpowiedzą na wszelkie pytania i udzielą dodatkowych informacji.

Skontaktuj się z nami już dziś:

Katarzyna Kocunik

Kwadraciak Biuro Nieruchomości

Tel: 665 811 520

E-mail: [email protected]

www.kwadraciak.sanok.pl

We would like to present to you a unique offer to purchase an exclusive apartment with an area of ​​85m2, located on a floor of a 1930s tenement house. This unique home with soul is located in the very center of Sanok, in the Śródmieście district, on Emilli Plater Street, right next to Adam Mickiewicz City Park. The windows offer a beautiful view of the highest peak of Góra Parkowa, reaching a height of 364 meters above sea level.

The apartment consists of a spacious living room, three cozy bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom, and a staircase. The apartment also includes a basement area, an attic, a garage, and a utility room. A large balcony provides an excellent place for relaxation and enjoying the surrounding nature.

The property has been registered in the land and mortgage register, and half of the garden is included in its ownership. Additionally, the road leading to the property has the status of a servitude road for each of the owners. The apartment is ready to move in, and its proximity to the city and important infrastructure points is an additional advantage.

This is not only a perfect place for a family but also an excellent investment. The house qualifies for the clean air program, and we will assist in applying for financing. There is also an option to purchase the entire house.

The offer price is 250,000 Polish złoty, but we are open to negotiations. For interested parties, we offer the opportunity to arrange a presentation. Our experts will be happy to answer any questions and provide additional information.

Contact us today:

Katarzyna Kocunik

Kwadraciak Real Estate Agency

Tel: 665 811 520

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.kwadraciak.sanok.pl

