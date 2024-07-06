Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Gostyniński Powiat przekazuje nieruchomość na rzecz 6 Mazowieckiej Brygady Wojsk Obrony Terytorialnej

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Powiat Gostyniński zdecydował się na przekazanie nieruchomości na okres 30 lat na rzecz 6 Mazowieckiej Brygady Wojsk Obrony Terytorialnej. Decyzję podtrzymali Członkowie Zarządu, w tym Starosta Gostyniński Andrzej Krzewicki, Wicestarosta Gostyniński Grzegorz Geisler, Członek Zarządu Powiatu Gostynińskiego Teresa Pawlak, Członek Zarządu Powiatu Gostynińskiego Paweł Pilichowicz, Członek Zarządu Powiatu Gostynińskiego Adam Waloch oraz Skarbnik Powiatu Gostynińskiego Elżbieta Kijek.

Przekazanie nieruchomości jest wynikiem uchwały Zarządu Powiatu, która została wyrażona 7 marca 2024 roku. Gostyniński Powiat zgodził się na użyczenie nieruchomości dla potrzeb 6 Mazowieckiej Brygady Wojsk Obrony Terytorialnej. Przedstawiciele Stołecznego Zarządu Infrastruktury oraz Brygady podkreślili, że jednym z warunków przekazania nieruchomości jest jej przekazanie w zarząd.

Przyjęcie stanowiska przez przedstawicieli Stołecznego Zarządu Infrastruktury oznacza, że Powiat Gostyniński musiałby przekazać prawa własności nieruchomości Skarbowi Państwa. Ta decyzja ma ogromne znaczenie dla 6 Mazowieckiej Brygady, która będzie mogła korzystać z nieruchomości przez najbliższe 30 lat.

Przekazanie nieruchomości na rzecz wojska daje możliwość efektywnego wykorzystania terenu. 6 Mazowiecka Brygada Wojsk Obrony Terytorialnej będzie miała odpowiednie zaplecze do realizacji swoich zadań. Jest to zatem ważny krok dla zapewnienia skutecznego funkcjonowania sił zbrojnych na tym terenie.

Powiat Gostyniński stawia na współpracę z wojskiem, tym samym przyczyniając się do wzmocnienia obronności kraju. Przekazanie nieruchomości jest nie tylko gestem wsparcia, lecz także strategicznym działaniem na rzecz bezpieczeństwa.

The decision of Powiat Gostyniński to transfer properties to the 6 Mazowiecka Brygada Wojsk Obrony Terytorialnej for a period of 30 years has significant implications for the industry and the market. This move highlights the importance of collaboration between the county and the military in strengthening national defense.

By providing suitable infrastructure and facilities for the 6 Mazowiecka Brygada, the county enables the efficient utilization of the area for military operations. This supports the effective functioning of the armed forces in the region and contributes to enhancing the overall defense capabilities of the country.

The transfer of properties to the military not only serves as a gesture of support but also represents a strategic action towards ensuring security. This decision aligns with the county’s commitment to cooperation with the armed forces, demonstrating their dedication to the defense and protection of the nation.

In terms of market forecasts, this partnership between Powiat Gostyniński and the 6 Mazowiecka Brygada Wojsk Obrony Terytorialnej could potentially lead to increased demand for services and products related to military infrastructure. This may create new opportunities for businesses operating in the industry, such as construction firms specializing in defense infrastructure or suppliers of military equipment and technology.

Furthermore, this collaboration may attract investments in the region, as the presence of the military can stimulate economic development and job creation. Local businesses could benefit from the increased activity and demand generated by the military operations, leading to potential growth in various sectors.

In conclusion, Powiat Gostyniński’s decision to transfer properties to the 6 Mazowiecka Brygada Wojsk Obrony Terytorialnej showcases the county’s commitment to national defense and highlights potential opportunities for businesses operating in the defense industry. This collaboration between the county and the military can have significant implications for the regional economy and the overall defense capabilities of the country.